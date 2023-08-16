Margaret Market Near Queenstown MRT Has Local Cafés & Retailers, Modern Update To Historical Site

Margaret Market Near Queenstown MRT Hosts Local Businesses

Unlike other markets in the heartlands, Margaret Market near Queenstown MRT station has more than just groceries and kitchen essentials.

Occupying the iconic coffin-shaped structure that once hosted the Commonwealth Avenue Wet Market, the venue aims to provide a modern update to a slice of Singaporean heritage.

There, you can find a diverse array of local businesses including food stalls selling both local and foreign dishes.

Reviews, most positively raving, have been pouring into social media.

Check out modern eateries at Margaret Market

The site’s long and storied history began with its official opening in Oct 1960 as the Commonwealth Avenue Wet Market, a covered wet market and food centre.

The place was nicknamed the “Coffin Market” due to its resemblance to a Chinese coffin. Sadly, the market wound up closing its doors in 2005 due to bad business.

Thankfully, it was gazetted for conservation in 2014 and has since undergone a major facelift.

The interior now resembles a modern, stylish indoor market, with a first floor packed with eateries and food stalls. A five-minute walk from the nearby Queenstown MRT and located right next to the Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, curious folks can easily walk over for a visit.

Those seeking respite from the heat can sit in the café-like setting in the high-ceilinged space.

While doing that, dig into unique treat like Aussie jaffles, which are delicious toasted sandwiches.

Those who need a heavier meal may want to get classic Western dishes like BBQ pork ribs, prime ribeye steaks, and a side of Mexican cheese fries at Bowen’s Cafe.

Meanwhile, older folks who prefer more familiar Asian dishes can sample the fare at Wawa Lala Bee Hoon.

Their clams are served fresh, as you can see for yourselves.

Ice cream & cakes galore

A great meal isn’t all that’s on offer at Margaret Market. The Homme Baker’s signature T&J cakes, which resemble scrumptious Swiss cheese straight out of a cartoon, will be a delightfully sweet way to round off a meal.

If you’re feeling bold, you can take on the novelty handcrafted flavours of Creamier’s ice cream.

Select from an interesting range of flavours including classics like Rum & Raisin, or unique local ones like tang yuan and putu piring.

Stock up on snacks & hit the gym

Of course, the market isn’t just for dine-in food. The hit Korean convenience store Emart24 has set up shop there with all sorts of Korean products and even a ramen bar.

Once you’ve had your fill of food and snacks, head to the 24-hour gym on the second floor to burn off a few calories. Showers and lockers are provided so you can store your belongings and Emart24 loot safely.

Raring to visit the market soon? Here’s how to get there:



Margaret Market

Address: 38 Margaret Dr, Singapore 141038

Opening hours: 7am-12am daily

Nearest MRT station: Queenstown

Margaret Market supports local businesses

Aside from the great variety and stylish modern look, one member of the market’s curating team said that they wanted to “support local small businesses” and help relocate those affected by redevelopment projects at Tanglin Halt, reported The Straits Times.

We are glad that these local places can find new homes as part of the vibrant offerings of the new Margaret Market.

Hopefully, their businesses will thrive and more customers will continue to flock to the location.

