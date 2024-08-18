New Heartland Job Portal offers 3,000 job vacancies in S’pore heartland neighbourhoods

NTUC’s Heartland Job Portal offers job opportunities closer to home

Singapore’s job-seeking scene received a significant boost with the launch of the Heartland Job Portal, a new job platform that connects residents with employment opportunities within their own neighbourhoods.

Unveiled at the e2i Career and Skills Fair held in Bukit Canberra, Sembawang on Saturday (17 Aug), the portal aims to minimise the work commute of those living in the heartlands and balance work with personal commitments, according to The Straits Times (ST).

NTUC’s new job portal has around 3,000 heartland job vacancies

Developed by NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), the portal currently boasts around 3,000 job vacancies spread across various heartland locations, including Sembawang, Boon Lay, and Yishun. Its aim is to support over 10,000 PMETs in their career journeys by the end of 2024

Job types range from customer service officers and administrative executives to roles within the food and beverage industry, encompassing both full-time and flexible working options.

Caryn Lim, Chief Executive of e2i and Assistant Secretary-General of NTUC, emphasised the portal’s objective to make job hunting easier for Singaporeans eager to work closer to home. She noted that this initiative is particularly beneficial for individuals like returning mothers who are aiming to juggle professional life with family responsibilities.

e21 Career and Skills Fair in Sembawang brought 500 job seekers

The e2i Career and Skills Fair, which continues until today (18 Aug), has already attracted over 500 job seekers, reports ST.

The fair features 24 employers from various sectors, including hospitality and delivery services, offering a wide range of positions from entry-level to professional, managerial, executive, and technical (PMET) roles. On-site interviews provided hopeful applicants a chance to secure positions immediately.

Health Minister and Sembawang GRC MP Ong Ye Kung was also present at the launch and spoke at the fair. He highlighted the developments in Sembawang, adding that this made jobs available in the “industrial estates, offices, and light industries”.

He underscored how improved transport linkages enhance access to these job opportunities.

“To a job seeker, to a resident, it makes a lot of difference,” he said.

More job fairs and workshops planned

In addition to job opportunities, e2i announces plans to collaborate with the North West Community Development Council to organise more job fairs and launch workshops focusing on career advancement for PMETs across different ServiceSG centres in Singapore.

The institute also signed a memorandum of understanding with NTUC LearningHub to establish upskilling programs and make job and skills advisory services more accessible.

The Heartland Job Portal is accessible via their website.

Featured image adapted from Heartland Job Portal.