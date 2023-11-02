New Science Centre Beside Chinese Garden MRT Will Have Rooftop Garden & Observatory Overlooking Jurong Lake

New Science Centre Will Be Right Next To Chinese Garden MRT Station

Most fondly a venue for school learning journeys or family trips, the Singapore Science Centre may evoke childhood memories for many residents of the country. By the end of 2027, the iconic establishment will be relocating to a new site in the Jurong Lake District.

The Science Centre Board has planned for the new site to be 25% bigger than the current one, located right beside Chinese Garden MRT Station.

Visitors can find a bigger and better KidsSTOP as well as the fire tornado show.

Aimed at being the heart of the community, the new Science Centre will also include lush greenery integrated with the nearby gardens.

New Science Centre to open in Jurong

Once home to one of the oldest McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, which sadly closed down in 2020, the Science Centre holds a special place in many of our hearts.

Having occupied the same location for 46 years, the time has arrived for the landmark to find a new home.

In a joint press release, the Science Centre Board (SCB) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Science Centre. After all, people attribute the teaching of science to modernity and freshness.

The press release revealed that the new location will be right next to Chinese Garden MRT station. At around 55,000 square metres, the new site outsizes the current one by 25%.

Construction works are slated to begin in 2024 and the SCB aims for an end-2027 opening for its 50th anniversary.

Bigger KidsSTOP & fire tornado show

Anyone who went to the Science Centre as a kid would have been left in awe by the interactive and fun exhibits.

The SCB promised a brand new KidsSTOP — a children’s gallery — that’s twice the size of the current one, featuring interactive exhibits. On top of that, parents could use various exhibits and programmes for better facilitation of their child’s education.

The new Science Centre will also cater to youths and adults, featuring exhibitions, workshops, and seminars on issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).

For more unique perspectives on science, the SCB intends to test novel concepts and ideas such as a tech fashion runway show.

One of the current Science Centre’s hottest exhibits is the daily fire tornado show, frequently crowded with visitors. Fear not, the new Science Centre will continue holding the spectacular show at the Outdoor Amphitheatre.

While the present display requires tickets, the public can freely watch the fire tornado show at the new location. It’ll surely be a blast.

New Science Centre to be heart of Jurong Lake community

The SCB intends the new Science Centre to serve as the “heart of the community”, with its integration with the surrounding landscape including the lush gardens.

Visitors can learn through free exploration of the Eco-Garden or structured education at the Eco-Lab within.

The Science Centre also plans to co-develop curated learning trails with nature groups such as the NParks.

Visitors can additionally wander the rooftop gardens and enjoy the beautiful view of Jurong Lake and its surroundings.

When day gives way to night, astronomy buffs can go stargazing at the Observatory, which overlooks Jurong Lake.

Associate Professor Lim of the SCB said in the groundbreaking ceremony’s opening address that the Board maintains the vision of the new Science Centre as a place that continues to inspire local STEM talent.

He deemed the experiences provided by the future Science Centre, the synergy between community and industry, and the spaces and labs planned inside the building as equally groundbreaking as the facilities.

Various notable figures such as Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister For Education Chan Chun Sing officiated the ceremony.

Will you be giving the new Science Centre a visit when it opens? Tag someone you’d go with in the comments.

Featured image courtesy of Science Centre Singapore.