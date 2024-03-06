New Tengah hospital will serve Westies when completed in early 2030s: Ong Ye Kung

Upcoming Tengah hospital will be complete in early 2030s says Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced in Parliament today (6 March) that a new public hospital will be built in Tengah.

The new hospital will complement other hospitals in the West, including Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.

National University Health System (NUHS) will operate the new hospital, said Mr Ong.

Along with the new hospital, various facilities are undergoing upgrades to include more beds.

New hospital to be built in Tengah, says MOH

MOH said in a statement on Wednesday (6 March) that it has begun planning for an integrated general and community hospital in Tengah to serve the growing population in the west of Singapore.

Mr Ong added in Parliament: “We have just completed one in the North, Woodlands Health. We are building another in the East. We are expanding SGH (Singapore General Hospital) in the central region. So the next new public hospital should be in the West.”

The hospital is targeted to be ready in the early 2030s.

Hospitals getting more beds to help with crunch

The Tengah hospital will follow the ministry’s plans to add 4,000 hospital beds by 2030, Mr Ong said.

He added: “To tackle the challenge more fundamentally, we need to expand capacity, and catch up for the time lost due to Covid-19.”

Two upcoming facilities are the SGH Emergency Medicine Building and the SGH Elective Care Centre. The two facilities will add 150 and 300 beds when they open later this year and in 2027 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sengkang General Hospital and Outram Community Hospital will increase their capacity by about 350 beds in 2026 by converting non-clinical spaces into hospital wards, reports TODAY.

Both Alexandra Hospital and the Eastern General Hospital Campus at Bedok North will progressively open between 2028 and 2030.

MOH added that Singapore will have 13 public acute hospitals and 12 community hospitals by the early 2030s.

A new not-for-profit private hospital catering primarily to Singaporeans from 2030 is at the industry consultation stage.

You can check a full list of upcoming and completed healthcare facilities on MOH’s website.

Mobile care-at-home model will become mainstream from 1 April

MOH also said that Mobile Inpatient Care-at-Home (MIC@Home) will become a mainstream model of care in public healthcare institutions from 1 April.

MIC@Home, launched in April 2022, allows eligible patients to receive care in their homes instead of a hospital ward. Care teams can remotely monitor patients as well.

“All our hospitals intend to price MIC@Home similar to or lower than a normal ward,” Mr Ong added.

Patients will also receive support in the form of subsidies, MediShield Life, and MediSave. These are “no different from a physical inpatient stay”, he said.

