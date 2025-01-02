Frightened stray dog cuddles woman during New Year fireworks in Thailand, she comforts canine

Thai woman comforts stray dog during fireworks display

New Year celebrations often bring about a festive mood, but for animals, it can get quite stressful due to all the commotion and noise.

One woman in Thailand, who planned to view the New Year fireworks display, ended up comforting a stray dog ​​who ran into her arms in fear.

She posted the encounter on TikTok where the video has garnered over 4.3 million views .

Stray dog frightened by fireworks

In the clip, the woman is hugging the dog as it frantically looks around due to the loud noises. She comforts the frightened canine, saying that the fireworks will end soon.

Despite not knowing her, the pup stays nestled in her arms for the entire duration of the clip.

The woman shared that she had been out to watch the fireworks when she spotted the dog desperately searching for shelter on the busy road.

Worried that the canine would get hit by a passing vehicle, she stopped her car and coaxed it to approach her.

“It was shivering in my arms,” wrote the woman in the caption.

The woman also added that this was far from the only dog ​​she saw frightened by the New Year celebrations.

Netizens voice concerns for pets during festivals

Many commenters praised the woman for taking the time to comfort the stray while forgoing her own plans.

However, others expressed sadness over the situation. One netizen even went so far as to condemn New Year celebrations, saying that those who do not own dogs would not understand the stress and concern.

Meanwhile, another commenter offered a light-hearted anecdote about the strays in their area.

While they’d often get barked at by the dogs, the poor canines had rushed into their home when they were frightened by the fireworks.

They stayed up until 3am comforting the strays until the fireworks ended.

The next morning, however, the stray dogs continued their ritual of barking aggressively despite the moment of closeness just the night prior.

