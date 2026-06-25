Ng Eng Hen tries out ‘Michael Jackson’ drink at Havelock sarabat stall, netizens joke that he’s conducting field tests

Ng Eng Hen tries S$4 black-and-white ‘Michael Jackson’ drink in local sarabat stall, calls it refreshing

Former Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen continued his post-retirement life as a food reviewer, this time trying out a ‘Michael Jackson’ drink.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (23 June), he gave the beverage a thumbs-up and mentioned that it paired well with a plate of prata.

Ng Eng Hen praises Michael Jackson drink, made up of soy beans and chin chow

In Singapore’s past, sarabat stalls were open-air roadside stalls serving all manner of local drinks.

Dr Ng ended up at a modern version of one such stall: ABCD Corner Restaurant along Zion Road in Havelock. Notably, it came with amenities like air conditioning.

He ordered “The Michael Jackson”, an iced drink that costs S$4.

According to Dr Ng, the drink consisted of a white soy bean milk or curd and “chin chow” (also known as grass jelly)

“Like the song, ‘Black or White’, refreshing and goes well with prata!” Dr Ng declared.

A netizen joked that the former Defence Minister was still “conducting field tests on strategic beverage combinations”.

Others noted that he was clearly enjoying his time in retirement.

Dr Ng stepped down as Minister for Defence last April, after more than two decades in politics.

Ate open-air street food in Hong Kong

Dr Ng’s dining adventures extended overseas as well.

On 16 June, he posted a photo of himself eating in a Japanese forest, enjoying an egg sandwich and Onicha, a popular Japanese barley tea.

Before that, he also ate open-air street food in Hong Kong, which got a positive review.

“The last time we ate street food under the open skies in Singapore, must have been nearly 50 years ago at Smith Street,” Dr Ng reminisced.

Also read: 5 ways Ng Eng Hen has been living his best life since retiring from politics

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Featured image adapted from Ng Eng Hen on Facebook and Hafiz Abdullah on Google Maps.