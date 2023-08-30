Ng Kok Song Urges S’poreans To Break From The Past & Elect Non-Partisan President

Ng Kok Song Says Current Presidential System Compromises Singapore’s Constitution

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said the current system of presidency in Singapore has been compromising the spirit of the Constitution.

This is because all of the country’s elected presidents for the last 30 years were linked to the People’s Action Party (PAP) in one way or another.

He elaborated on this on Wednesday (30 Aug) during his second candidate broadcast speech.

Additionally, Mr Ng reiterated the importance of having a non-partisan President, as the risks of not having one have increased.

The candidate also questioned whether an “ownself check ownself” system would adequately protect the country’s reserves and public service integrity.

Singapore’s future depends on electing a competent President who is not biased towards a political party

Mr Ng started his speech by saying that Singapore’s future depends on the people electing a competent President who is not biased towards a political party.

He analysed the three candidates running for the position this year.

“One resigned a month ago from the Government and from the ruling party to run for Presidency. The other has opposition figures in his campaigning. I am the only non-partisan candidate,” he explained.

The 75-year-old then declared,

I do not and have never belonged to any political party.

Intent of Constitution is to have non-partisan President, says Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng noted that the Constitution dictates that anyone nominated for President must not belong to any political party.

“The intent of our Constitution is very clear – to have a non-partisan elected President so that the President is above the partisan politics of Parliament.”

However, all of Singapore’s elected Presidents since 1993 had ties to the PAP. He claimed they either had some form of affiliation with or received endorsements from the ruling party.

As such, Mr Ng believes that this current system compromises the spirit of the Constitution.

This is due to the fact that our system allowed past political leaders to stand for election merely months after departing from their political party.

“We are now in 2023. This is not 1993. I strongly believe that the time has come in this Presidential Election to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.”

‘Freak election’ no longer a remote possibility with upcoming generational transition

It is critical for Singapore to have a non-partisan President, said Mr Ng. The risks of not having one have increased in light of recent and upcoming political changes.

He evoked the late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew, who posited the concept of an Elected Presidency.

In 1984, he warned of “silver-tongued politicians” who would make empty promises and squander Singapore’s hard-earned reserves.

Fast forward to 2023, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the life savings of generations of Singaporeans will be gone in just one term if the wrong team takes charge in the event of a “freak election”.

Mr Ng highlighted that this is no longer a remote possibility. This is especially so as Singapore’s government leadership will undergo a generational transition in the next few years.

The ex-GIC chief investment officer said such transitions bring about risks and uncertainties.

“The recent controversies discussed in Parliament imply that we cannot take for granted the exceptionally high standards of incorruptibility and integrity of good government,” Mr Ng added.

Hence, Singapore cannot afford to have a President who may be beholden to or manipulated by political parties, as there will be more reasons and crises to draw heavily upon the country’s reserves.

Questions appropriateness of having an ex-minister become President

He also questioned whether an “ownself check ownself” system would protect the country’s reserves and public service integrity.

“Is it appropriate for an ex-minister who set fiscal policies to then move across the table and become the President and check on the policies that he had put in place?”

Calling it a “position of conflict”, Mr Ng stated that Singapore does not need to put someone in that place.

Mr Ng went on to talk about how Singapore had three walkovers in the last five presidential elections, as many think they do not stand a chance unless the government or opposition parties lend their support.

But, the candidate believes that there are “independent, capable Singaporeans who are non-partisan and loyal to Singapore”.

They can make the right decisions as President without the influence of any past or present party ideology.

He puts himself forth as one such person. Not only is he the only non-partisan candidate in this election, but he also possesses the knowledge and experience to protect Singapore’s reserves.

Ng Kok Song urges Singaporeans to choose a non-partisan President

Wrapping up his speech, he urged Singaporeans to “break from the past and take party politics out of the Elected Presidency” at the upcoming polls.

Choose a President who is competent and experienced, who is trustworthy and who has not belonged to any political party.

The candidate reminded the public that the elected Presidency is an office that must belong to all Singaporeans. It should not belong to any privileged, organisation, or party.

“I humbly offer myself as the change to a non-partisan president. I am Ng Kok Song, and I humbly ask you for your vote. Thank you.”

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.