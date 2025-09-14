SMRT Trains President apologises for 40-min North-South Line disruption on 14 Sept due to train fault

North-South Line disruption affects 6 stations on 14 Sept

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai has apologised after a 40-minute disruption on the North-South Line (NSL) on Sunday (14 Sept).

In a Facebook post by the public transport operator that afternoon, he said a train fault was detected between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations in the direction towards Jurong East.

Disruption adds 25 mins extra travel time on North-South Line

SMRT first announced the delay at 11.44am, advising commuters to add 25 minutes of travel time between the six stations.

At 11.51am, it said that there would be free regular bus services between Newton and Ang Mo Kio during the disruption.

Passengers were also advised to take the Thomson-East Coast Line at Orchard or Downtown Line at Newton instead.

Train seen pushing another at Ang Mo Kio MRT

A photo posted on Reddit showed one train apparently pushing another one at Ang Mo Kio MRT station during the breakdown.

A netizen explained that “12-car push out” was being conducted.

This involved using an empty train to push a stalled one after passengers on board were evacuated.

Train taken out of service after commuters disembarked

Mr Lau said that after the train fault was detected at 11.35am, SMRT staff were immediately deployed to rectify it.

The affected train was taken out of service after commuters on board had safely disembarked, he noted, adding:

We apologise for the delay and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Normal train services resumed from 12.20pm, he said.

2nd North-South Line disruption this month

The latest disruption is the second to strike the NSL this month.

On 2 Sept, train service on a five-station stretch from Yishun to Woodlands was disrupted for about 45 minutes in the direction towards Marina South Pier.

Commuters were advised to expect an additional 25 mins of travelling time at 8.22pm that evening, with normal service resuming at 8.58pm.

On Friday (13 Sept), the entire Punggol LRT went down for about three hours during the morning peak hour — its third disruption in more than one month.

Also read: MRT reliability drops to 5-year low, 3 out of 5 lines show decline

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook and Reddit.