Immersive ‘Northern Lights’ exhibition happening at Gardens by the Bay from 5 May

Northern Lights exhibition ‘Borealis’ at Gardens by the Bay has immersive lights & sounds

From early May, Singaporeans need not travel to distant parts of the world to see the Northern Lights, as they can do so at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB).

The experience is part of an exhibition that’s making a stop on the sunny island after touring more than 40 cities worldwide.

Promising an immersive affair, visitors can look forward to an exciting time.

‘Northern Lights’ at Gardens by the Bay features lasers & cloud machines

According to The Straits Times (ST), the light display created by Swiss artist Dan Acher will be an outdoor event featuring 30 lasers and cloud machines projecting visual effects of the Northern Lights on the Supertree Grove.

Specifically, the laser light interacts with cloud particles produced by the machines to create the illusion of an aurora.

What enhances the captivating exhibition is a soothing soundtrack curated by French musician Guillaume Desbois with additional elements of wind variations, humidity, and temperature, notes GBTB on its website.

The ‘Borealalis’ installation is making its first appearance in Singapore after touring more than 40 cities worldwide.

Event happening only on selected days

The exhibition will happen on Saturday and Sunday from 9pm to 9.30pm, and on Mondays from 8pm to 8.30pm, with the first show being on 5 May.

There will, however, be a preview on 4 May from 7.30pm – 8.15pm. GBTB doesn’t state if access to the preview is restricted, though it invites the public to join the launch event that day.

Otherwise, admission to the event is free of charge, so mark your calendars if you’d like to check it out. Here’s how to get to Supertree Grove:



Supertree Grove @ Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 5am – 2am (event timing varies, refer above)

Nearest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

ST reports that ‘Borealis’ will become part of the regular night activities at Supertree Grove, alongside the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show that takes place every night.

For more information about the exhibition, you may visit GBTB’s website here.

