1st Novavax Vaccine Shipment Arrives, Will Be Available At Bishan Vaccination Centre & 20 Clinics

First Novavax Shipment Arrives On 4 May

Even though Singapore has recently lowered the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from orange to yellow, it doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over.

The commitment to keep the outbreak under control remains as Singapore continues to diversify vaccine options for residents. And on 4 May, the first shipment of the Nuvaxovid vaccine from Novavax arrived.

This will be the fourth Covid-19 vaccine under the National Vaccination Programme.

For starters, it will begin rolling out at the newly launched Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JTVC) facility at Bishan Park Secondary School.

Afterwards, it will also become available at 20 selected public health preparedness clinics.

Shipment of Novavax vaccine offers alternatives to mRNA vaccines

On Wednesday (4 May), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared in a Facebook post that the first shipment of the Nuvaxovid vaccine from Novavax has arrived in Singapore.

He said it is Singapore’s fourth vaccine under the National Vaccine Programme and can be chosen as part of both the primary and booster vaccinations.

Mr Ong said the Nuvaxovid vaccine will be a good alternative to mRNA vaccines for those who are unvaccinated or boosted.

Hence, he implored those who have yet to get any of their shots, to do so quickly.

Vaccine available at 20 clinics & vaccination centre in Bishan

The Nuvaxovid vaccine will soon be available at the newly launched Joint Testing and Vaccination Centre (JVTC), taking over the former Bishan Park Secondary School, come end-May.

Apart from offering vaccination services, the centre will double up as a facility that provides testing services too.

Folks can also get the Nuvaxovid vaccine at 20 Public Health Preparedness Clinics. Details of these locations will become available in the coming weeks.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Multi-Ministry Task Force accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination to include the Nuvaxovid vaccine in the national programme for those aged 18 and above.

The vaccine, which is protein-based, is deemed an acceptable alternative to the mRNA vaccines.

However, it is stressed that mRNA vaccines are still the preferred choice as they offer higher efficacy rates and generate a stronger immune response.

Vaccination remains a critical strategy in the fight against Covid-19

As Singapore is learning to live with Covid-19, vaccinations remain a critical part of the strategy to keep the outbreak under control and ensure the population is protected.

If you’ve had your reservations over mRNA vaccines previously, you can now have more options to choose from, and Novavax’s vaccine is one of them.

