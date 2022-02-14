Novavax Non-mRNA Vaccine Approved In Singapore

From 14 Feb, Singaporeans would have to receive their booster jabs to retain their fully vaccinated status. Those who have not can soon consider the Novavax vaccine as an alternative.

It is the first non-mRNA vaccine officially recognised as an alternative to booster jabs in Singapore.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the Novavax vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above.

2 Nuvaxovid doses to be administered 3 weeks apart

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Nuvaxovid was authorised for adults on 3 Feb under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

This protein-based vaccine was created from the genetic sequence of the very first SARS-CoV-2 strain, the virus that causes Covid-19.

A complete course consists of two 5-microgram doses taken 3 weeks apart.

As a booster dose, it is recommended to be taken 5 months after an individual’s primary dose is completed.

The 1st batch of Nuvaxovid is expected to arrive in Singapore within a few months. When the first shipment arrives, it will be rolled out for free for those who are eligible.

Common side effects

A review by HSA determined that the Novavax vaccine meets quality, safety, and efficacy standards, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

Clinical trials revealed a 90% and 100% efficacy rate against symptomatic and severe Covid-19, respectively.

Similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, common effects from Nuvaxovid include fatigue, headache, tenderness, and muscle pain. These are expected to wear off within a few days.

Singaporeans can have more vaccine alternatives

For Singaporeans who cannot get booster jabs due to sensitivity to mRNA vaccines, the Nuvaxovid can be a viable alternative for them.

This will allow them to restore their fully vaccinated status and grant them access to public spaces such as malls and restaurants.

Hopefully, this will allow more Singaporeans to get their booster jabs and stay protected during this pandemic.

