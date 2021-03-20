NParks Will Give Away 3,000 Packets Of Seeds For Singapore Residents To Grow Edibles

In an urban city like Singapore, green spaces are few and far between, which may hinder gardening enthusiasts. But NParks is trying to change that, by commencing another round of giveaways for free packets of seeds.

Source

Hoping to encourage more people to participate in an upcoming competition, the options available are rather exciting.

3,000 packets of free seeds up for grabs from NParks

Pots of plants outside HDB flats are a common sight, proving that many have some interest in growing greens in Singapore.

The trend likely explains the significant interest in the previous rounds of seed distribution, which is why NParks has returned with more.

This time, the edible plant varieties include:

Pumpkin

Winter Melon

Radish

Cauliflower

Cherry Tomato

Lady’s Finger

Cucumber

Snake Gourd

Sword Bean

Luffa

Source

They’ll be distributing 3,000 seed packets of the above edible plants, so there’ll be plenty to go around.

Giveaway to promote participation in gardening competition

Apart from encouraging green thumbs in the community, NParks is also doing the giveaway to promote participation in the Community Garden Edibles Competition.

To join, participants can submit their edible plants for judgement based on size, condition, colour, and uniqueness.

Winning entries in the Mar 2021 competition include the “Longest Cucumber” at 56cm and “Heaviest Winter Melon” at 16.1kg.

Source

While competitors are allowed to source for their own seeds or edibles, they may also submit those grown from the free seeds NParks distributes.

Attractive prizes are up for grabs, so you might want to consider participating.

Register for the free seeds & competition soon

With the next competition due to return in Oct 2021, NParks is calling for keen individuals to register their interest soon.

Those who’d like to register for the seed packets or the competition may do so via the link here, or call the Visitor Service Centre at HortPark at 6471 5601.

The NParks YouTube channel also has a host of videos for beginners who’d like to learn more on gardening, so do look them up.

Have fun growing your own edible plants at home, and whipping up delicious dishes incorporating them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook and Facebook.