NSF Firefighter Allegedly Left Alone To Fight Henderson Blaze, SCDF Officer Will Be Charged

NSF Firefighter Allegedly Left Alone In Flat Against Doctrine, Superior Allegedly Didn’t Inform Anyone

In December 2022, a young firefighter doing his national service tragically lost his life while fighting a fire on Henderson Road.

His passing may have led Singaporeans to wonder about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

After investigations, it has emerged that SGT1 Edward H Go was allegedly left alone in an HDB unit to fight the blaze.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer will be charged in court over this.

Superior of NSF firefighter left him alone: SCDF

In a Facebook post on Saturday (14 Oct), the SCDF released some findings of a probe conducted after the incident that resulted in the passing of SGT1 Go, 19.

When a fire broke out at a flat in Block 91 Henderson Road on 8 Dec 2022, firefighters including SGT1 Go arrived to attend to the blaze.

Superior allegedly didn’t tell anyone that NSF firefighter was left alone

In a separate statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the officer allegedly didn’t inform anyone that SGT1 Go was being left alone.

This is also against SCDF protocol, they added.

Thus, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), will charge the officer with causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others. This is under Section 338(a) of the Penal Code 1871.

He will be charged in court on Monday (16 Oct).

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to four years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

A 2nd officer may face disciplinary action

A second officer has been referred to the SCDF for departmental action, they said.

This officer, who subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the incident, allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation.

He will be subjected to disciplinary action if the SCDF finds that he contravened their doctrine on firefighting or standard operating procedures during the incident.

NSF firefighter passed away from suffocation

He was brought out from the flat and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered.

He was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he was sadly pronounced dead.

According to the autopsy, he passed away from suffocation due to a depleted air cylinder, the SPF said.

However, no evidence was found to suggest that his death was due to equipment failure, the SPF added.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Obits.sg and Our Tanjong Pagar on Facebook.