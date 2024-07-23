Man jailed for filming woman showering at NTU dormitory, netizens outraged at ‘lenient’ sentence

Man trespassed NTU dormitory to film woman, netizens outraged at ‘lenient’ sentence

Last June, Ril Iskandar Mohamed Gazali travelled to NTU after work and trespassed into the female dormitory to film a woman showering.

While walking past the toilet, the 32-year-old heard the sound of running water when he walked past the toilet and concluded that a woman was taking a shower.

He then snuck into the toilet and took a video of a 22-year-old showering through the gap at the bottom of the door.

Later, Ril tried taking another video of the woman showering but was discovered by the victim.

The 22-year-old shouted when she found out what was happening, which in turn caused Ril to flee the scene.

Campus security contacted the police afterwards.

Culprit trespassed dormitory again after 1 month

About a month later, Ril visited NTU again and trespassed into a female student’s room. He did this with the student’s key fob, which was placed on the shoe rack outside her room.

Aware that the student was overseas then, the student staying in the adjacent unit decided to look into the matter.

When she found Ril in the room, the latter lied that he was there to retrieve an item.

The neighbour later learned from the student that she hadn’t given anyone permission to enter her room. The former then contacted campus security.

Earlier this month, Ril was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a charge each of voyeurism, housebreaking, and criminal trespass.

Netizens outraged at ‘lenient’ sentence

Netizens were enraged by the eight weeks’ jail sentence that Ril received, with some calling it ‘lenient’.

Some pointed out that crimes of voyeurism or sexual misconduct have happened multiple times in Singapore.

Last year, the National University of Singapore reported eight cases of sexual misconduct from January to June.

Earlier this year, another NTU student was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail for taking pictures of women showering in cubicles on campus.

Some netizens also pointed out that crimes of this nature continue to repeat themselves because the punishments are too “lenient” to serve as effective deterrents.

