NTU Imposes Entry Fee For Tourists After Students Complain Of Noise & Disruption

NTU Charging Entry Fee & Mandatory Registration For Tourists Visiting Campus

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is imposing an entry fee for tourists to visit the campus.

Tour groups must also seek approval and undergo mandatory registration, said the university.

The move comes after students have complained about the noise and disruption caused by the visitors.

NTU entry fee for tourists took effect on 1 Feb

The entry fee for tourists was announced in an NTU circular released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday (1 Feb).

It said that the fee took effect on that day, and will be used to support campus maintenance and the regulation of vehicle flow.

This will ensure “a sustainable visiting experience”, NTU added.

Pre-approval & registration also needed

Before the tourists arrive, though, their agencies must first get approval from the NTU Events Office, the circular said.

After that is obtained, the tour should then be registered and visiting slots booked.

Registration and slot booking may not proceed without pre-approval.

When this is completed, the tours must strictly adhere to their:

allocated time slots approved group sizes designated visiting hours accessible areas

These guidelines will be advised upon successful registration.

Tourists must obey campus rules

Tour groups allowed to enter must obey NTU’s visiting guidelines and campus rules.

This includes no-stopping zones. They are also barred from entering restricted academic areas.

NTU, which is a private facility, reserved the right to ask any visitor to leave the premises if they flout the rules or behave in an “inappropriate or unsafe manner”.

Tour vehicle drivers are required to comply with the instructions of traffic control personnel on traffic control or face “legal consequences”, the university added.

Students complain of tour groups

The measures come after students complained about tour groups causing noise and disturbing campus life.

In a Reddit post on Wednesday (31 Jan), an NTU complained of noise from the tour guides’ megaphones and “excessive honking” from tour buses.

Another student replied that the tourists were “super disruptive”, such that even the professors have commented on them.

A user described it as “awkward” to have tourists walk past and stare as they were studying.

NTU’s famous The Hive learning hub, which is also called the “Xiao Long Bao” building, is known for having open-concept tutorial rooms and study areas where any passer-by can look in.

Tour groups also seen at NUS

Tour groups have also been seen at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Videos showed large groups of people wandering across the premises.

