NTU To Fully Subsidise Tuition Fees For Over 3,000 Needy Undergraduates From Aug

NTU To Fully Subsidise Tuition Fees For Over 3,000 Needy Undergraduates

As part of an enhanced financial scheme, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will fully subsidise tuition fees for over 3,000 needy undergraduates.

The beneficiaries are full-time Singaporean undergraduates from households with a per-capita income of no more than S$1,100.

The scheme will commence when the new Academic Year (AY) 24/25 starts this August.

Needy undergraduates from bottom two income tiers benefit

Today (2 Feb), NTU announced that the enhanced financial scheme will benefit all bursary recipients belonging to the bottom two income tiers.

Particularly, students who come from households with Per Capita Income of up to S$1,100 qualify for this scheme.

Before the enhancement, the beneficiaries were entitled to subsidies amounting to at least 54% of their tuition fees.

These subsidies were funded by government bursaries.

NTU will top up balance to fully subsidise tuition fees

With the enhanced scheme that kicks in this August, the university will “top up” the balance amount. This ensures that the beneficiaries will enjoy fully subsidised tuition fees.

To maintain the long-term sustainability of the measure, NTU plans to increase its fundraising efforts to build an endowment fund.

Notably, NTU President Professor Ho Teck Hua said:

We want to ensure that every student, regardless of financial background, has access to the rich and well-rounded university experience that NTU offers.

The enhanced scheme will add to NTU’s slew of tuition grants and scholarships that students can apply for.

Existing students have benefitted from financial aid

In a media release, the university also highlighted several students who have benefitted from the financial aid. Amongst the beneficiaries is Year Three Accounting student Sin Ru.

Sin Ru shared that the assistance has enabled her to take on internships to build her portfolio.

Her experiences have significantly propelled her towards her overarching goal of securing a position with one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms.

Another beneficiary is Year Two student Aloysious Ho, who majors in Economics. Apart from having his tuition fees subsidised, he is also a recipient of the NTU Donated Bursary.

Ho mentioned that thanks to the aid, he was able to prioritise his school activities while his financial anxieties took a backseat.

Last year, NTU announced that it would be offering S$5,000 subsidies for selected Masters degrees.

