NTU Offers S$5,000 Subsidy For Some Master’s Degrees, Alumni To Get 10% Tuition Rebate

NTU Announces Offer Of S$5,000 Subsidy For Some Master’s Degrees

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has announced that Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) enrolling in self-funded coursework-based master’s degrees can enjoy a S$5,000 subsidy.

Those in need of financial aid will also receive up to S$10,000.

Students enrolling in the academic year starting in 2024 will be able to receive the subsidies.

NTU to offer S$5,000 subsidy for coursework-based master’s degrees

NTU shared via its official website that it will introduce new initiatives to defray the cost of most of its coursework-based master’s programmes.

This will spur lifelong learning for students, NTU stated. In addition, it would make postgraduate education more accessible.

Starting from the new academic year in 2024, Singaporeans and PRS who enrol in self-funded master’s by coursework programmes at the university will receive a S$5,000 subsidy.

Students who require financial aid will enjoy up to S$10,000 as well.

Alumni will enjoy 10% tuition fee rebate

NTU also announced that the university’s alumni would receive an additional 10% tuition fee rebate.

“The new alumni rebate and subsidy . . . add to the University’s efforts to encourage lifelong learning,” the university said.

NTU President Prof Ho Teck Hua revealed the initiatives at the NTU Alumni Homecoming event.

According to The Straits Times (ST), there are expectations for more than 5,200 students to benefit from the measures.

“These new subsidies serve as an added incentive, making lifelong learning at NTU more accessible to all Singaporeans, permanent residents, and our alumni,” Prof Ho said.

In addition, ST reports that the Ministry of Education does not fund a majority of postgraduate by coursework programmes at the autonomous universities.

This is in contrast to research-based programmes, which have government funding.

Featured image adapted from NTU.