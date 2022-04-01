Husband Admits Wife’s Miscarriage Might Not Have Happened At NUH

In Mar, news regarding a pregnant lady suffering a miscarriage after waiting for 2 hours at National University Hospital (NUH)’s A&E sparked a massive public outcry.

However, that anger might have been misplaced as her husband, Facebook user Mee Pok Tah, has admitted that the miscarriage might not have happened at NUH.

He apologised for causing “unintended speculation” for NUH and clarified the details of the incident.

Husband expresses gratitude to NUH

On Thursday (31 Mar), Mee Pok Tah penned a Facebook post explaining details of the incident.

According to him, his wife was bleeding profusely at home but by the time she arrived at NUH’s A&E, it had subsided despite not stopping completely.

He also said that the nurses regularly checked on her condition.

After numerous meetings with the hospital, he concluded that it was possible the miscarriage may not have happened at NUH.

The post ends with his heartfelt apology for his viral Facebook post that prompted others to criticise NUH staff. Additionally, he thanked them for saving his wife’s life.

Mixed reactions from Singaporeans

The husband’s admission on Facebook garnered mixed reactions from Singaporeans.

Some commenters believed that he should not have posted about the incident without proper clarification due to the backlash medical staff received from it.

However, others applauded him for having the courage to admit his mistake and apologise for it.

Some also took this opportunity to thank medical workers at NUH for their hard work and service.

Don’t fight fire with fire

Given the immense pressure faced by healthcare workers during the pandemic, it is understandable that people were upset at the impact this saga had on the medical staff.

However, regardless of where the miscarriage occurred, the couple is still grieving their loss and empathy can go a long way.

We urge everyone to refrain from hurling insensitive and cruel remarks at them.

