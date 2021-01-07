23-Year-Old NUS Grad Starts Dog Yoga School In Bugis

Dogs are often said to be our best friends, but they might just be our best yoga companions too.

Puppy Yoga, founded by NUS BA graduate Ms Xian, allows dog lovers to interact with wiggly-tailed doggos while practising yoga.

The 23-year-old fresh university graduate, unlike her peers who mostly went on to pursue corporate jobs, decided to make a career out of her love for yoga and dogs.

Chose to start dog yoga school over a regular full-time job

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Ms Xian – surname directly translated from Chinese – chanced upon the concept of a pet yoga class from a friend in London during university.

With the abundance of dog lovers in Singapore who’d like more opportunities to bond with their pets – coupled with the popularity of yoga – she took the concept home where she believes it has great demand.

The stable prospects of a full-time job did cross her mind, but Ms Xian decided that she’s at the age where risks should be taken to bravely pursue one’s passion.

After a steep learning curve of all things hands-on in a start-up, the certified yoga instructor started Singapore’s first pet yoga school during her busiest graduating semester.

Gives back to community by donating to shelters

Saddened by dogs in shelters who, unlike those attending her classes, don’t have a home yet, Ms Xian regularly donates part of the school’s earnings to local animal sanctuaries.

She explains to Lianhe Zaobao her belief that everyone who attends her classes cares for dogs, and would also like to help them one way or another.

Ms Xian says she’s grateful to be able to give back to society through her efforts.

Class goers find yoga sessions doubly therapeutic

Dog lovers who’ve attended the classes have walked away from the novel and satisfying experience with smiles on their faces.

Mikey and Alley told Lianhe Zaobao that they were happy to see their 2 doggos who mostly stay at home being able to make friends with other gentle and loving dogs.

A fellow participant expressed that while practising yoga proves a great way to relax the body and mind, interacting with animals makes the session “doubly therapeutic”.

Both dog owners & animal lovers welcome for class

If you’re a dog lover who doesn’t own a dog, here’s your chance to get some free puppy love while treating your body to a fully relaxing yoga session.

You can check out the Puppy Yoga’s website here to register for a class.

Here’s where the school is, if you’d like to check the place out first:

Address: Puppy Yoga, 9 Tan Quee Lan Street

Opening hours: Check available slots on their website

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

An admirable entrepreneurial spirit

At an age when we are easily pressured by roles and expectations, what Ms Xian did – choosing a path different from most and sticking to her passions – was truly admirable.

Even though she must’ve had her fair share of challenges in starting up a new business, what she got in return is a groundbreaking and heartwarming experience.

Her entrepreneurial spirit makes her a true role model especially for the young. We wish Ms Xian and Puppy Yoga all the best in bringing more love and joy to people through cute doggo yoga.

