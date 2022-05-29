NUS & NTU Grads Can Look For Jobs In Britain Under New ‘High Potential Individual’ Visa

NUS & NTU Grads Qualify For Britain’s New High-Potential Individual Visa

Many dream of living an idyllic life working overseas at some point in their lives.

Well, for the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduates, the dream just got a lot closer.

From Monday (30 May), the United Kingdom’s (UK) High Potential Individual (HPI) visa will be open to applicants from the two schools.

The scheme offers visas to people who completed a degree from top universities outside the UK within the last five years.

NUS & NTU graduates included in the HPI visa scheme

Soon, recent NUS and NTU graduates will be able to look for a job in Britain under a new visa.

The HPI visa is designed to give Britain businesses access to graduates from top universities.

It was introduced as a part of a broader post-Brexit government strategy and aims to make Britain more globally competitive.

According to The Straits Times (ST), applications for the HPI visa will be open from 30 May.

Top 50 universities qualify for HPI

Besides NUS and NTU, US universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are on the British Home Office’s Top Global Universities list.

In Asia, China’s Peking University and Tsinghua University, as well as Japan’s University of Tokyo, also made the list.

Universities in the HPI visa list must have been placed in the top 50 positions in at least two of the following world rankings:

Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings

The Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Times Higher Education World Ranking most recently placed NUS in 21st place and NTU in 46th place.

International students in British universities are not included in the scheme as they come under the UK graduate visa scheme.

The UK graduate visa scheme allows those who graduated in the UK to stay for at least two years after graduating, reported ST.

Applicants have two or three years to look for a job

Under the scheme, a visa is offered to people who completed a degree from top universities outside the UK within the last five years.

This is regardless if it was a bachelor’s, master’s, or a PhD degree.

Applicants would also have to meet English language requirements and have at least S$2,200 (£1,270) available in cash.

To qualify for the HPI visa, applicants need not have a job offer.

Visa holders with a bachelor’s or master’s degree will be given two years to look for a job after arriving in the UK. PhD holders will be given three years to do the same.

There are no restrictions on the industry visa holders can work in.

An incredible opportunity

The UK is a country with exciting prospects.

To be able to live and work abroad in such a country is a rare opportunity many will relish.

If you’re interested in the scheme and would like to find out if you are eligible for the HPI visa, you can refer here.

Featured image adapted from Heidi Fin on Unsplash.