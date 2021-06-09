NUS & NTU Ranked 11th & 12th Top Universities Globally

Although Singapore is a small city-state, we are home to top-notch educational institutions like National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

In Quacquarelli Symonds’ (QS) latest annual higher education ranking, NUS was named Asia’s best university with NTU close behind at 2nd.

Source

Globally, NUS and NTU also fared well at 11th and 12th place, with NTU moving up 1 spot from last year.

NUS & NTU are Asia’s top universities

On Tuesday (8 Jun), QS released their world university rankings for 2022.

In Asia, NUS was named the top university and NTU came in 2nd, right behind.

This is NUS’s 4th consecutive year holding the Asia #1 position in QS’s rankings.

Internationally, NUS was ranked 11th, keeping its position from last year.

NTU however managed to move up 1 spot from last year, clinching the 12th position.

Source

NTU rose 29 positions since 2013

Over the years, NTU has continuously risen up the rankings, moving 29 places on the list since its 41st position back in 2013.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), NTU president Subra Suresh attributed the university’s rise in stature to their focus on academic and research.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye expressed that the university is pleased with their strong performance in the rankings.

He also says that they will work towards continued growth even amidst complex challenges and uncertainties such as the pandemic.

NUS and NTU had also topped QS’s rankings in specific subjects.

NTU overtook MIT to become number 1 in materials science while NUS’s petroleum engineering programme was also ranked 1st.

Ranking based on 6 indicators

QS is a British-based higher education analysis company.

Its annual university ranking exercise assesses universities based on 6 metrics, namely:

Academic reputation – 40%

Employer reputation – 10%

Faculty-student ratio – 20%

Citations per faculty – 20%

International faculty ratio – 5%

International student ratio – 5%

In the 2022 rankings, QS compared over 1,300 universities from around the world.

Overall, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) maintains its top spot.

Behind it is the University of Oxford at 2nd place while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge tied for 3rd.

Fortunate to have such highly regarded universities

To see our local universities being able to compete against renowned ivy league institutions is something to be proud of.

We are certainly fortunate to have such highly regarded universities in our island city.

Hopefully, in time to come, we will be able to see more universities in Singapore rising up the ranks as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from National University of Singapore and Wikipedia.