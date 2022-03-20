NUS Professor Passes Away On 17 Mar Due To Coronary Artery Disease

We often regard those who maintain an active lifestyle as healthy and strong individuals. Hence, it always comes as a shock when we hear someone fit had passed away.

However, on Thursday (17 Mar), Lee Loo Hay, a professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), collapsed after going on one of his regular runs.

Unfortunately, the 53-year-old passed away en route to the hospital.

His sudden death left his family in shock as they found out it was due to coronary artery disease.

NUS Professor Lee passes away on 17 Mar

On Thursday (17 Mar) around 1pm, Prof Lee went for a run around his estate. However, he told his family that he felt unwell when he returned home.

Prof Lee then took a shower but collapsed shortly after, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The 53-year-old passed away while being conveyed to the hospital.

Professor Lee had an active lifestyle

According to the Chinese daily, Prof Lee leaves behind his wife and 2 children.

His 21-year-old daughter shared that her father had no prior health issues and an active lifestyle.

Prof Lee was also a cycling enthusiast as he regularly travelled around with friends on his bike.

Prof Lee’s daughter also revealed that he had passed away from coronary artery disease. Their family is now struggling to accept his sudden departure.

Condolences pour in for the respected professor

Prof Lee was a faculty member at NUS’ Industrial Systems Engineering & Management (ISE) department. He also specialised in maritime-related topics.

The professor was also the deputy director of the Centre of Excellence in Modelling and Simulation for Next Generation Ports (C4NGP), which studied the optimisation of the workflow at ports.

After news of his passing broke, condolences poured in from many friends and former students of Professor Lee.

They shared fond memories of him contributing to the formation of NUS’ Motorcycle Club, singing, and even volunteering to be a neighbourhood police officer.

NUS ISE also shared on their Facebook page that Prof Lee was a kind, supportive colleague and an inspiring mentor to students.

The department said he will always be remembered as an extremely enthusiastic and passionate person, generous with his time and thoughts.

Condolences to Prof Lee’s loved ones

Professor Lee’s funeral will be held at the void deck at Block 192 Bukit Batok West Ave 6 till the cremation on Monday (21 Mar).

Friends, family, and students who would like to pay their respects can secure a visitation slot here.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to Professor Lee’s loved ones.

Though his passing was sudden, he left a significant imprint on the hearts of many. May he rest in peace.

