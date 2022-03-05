NSman Who Passed Away After NS FIT Session Reportedly Had High Cholesterol Levels

Just 3 days ago on 2 Mar, a 25-year-old NSman passed away after attending an NS FIT session.

Since then, Lianhe Zaobao has uncovered more details about the youth – known as Mr Liu – who met a tragic end.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the late Mr Liu’s cousin-in-law shared that the deceased had only been married for a year.

During his enlistment 7 years ago, Mr Liu was reportedly found with high cholesterol levels but has since led a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly.

NSman who passed away after NS Fit session was a PR

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Huang – Mr Liu’s cousin-in-law – shared that the victim was a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) originally from Muar, Malaysia.

After completing his National Service (NS), Mr Liu worked as a truck driver in Singapore. He also got married about 1 year ago.

Prior to his demise, Mr Liu reportedly prioritised health and would run on a regular basis.

Apart from serving his fitness obligations, Mr Liu reportedly signed up for the NS FIT programme to strengthen himself so he could be healthier.

On the day of the incident, Mr Liu went for his NS FIT session after work.

When his family found out that he had collapsed, Lianhe Zaobao stated that Mr Liu was already in critical condition at the hospital.

It was only later that they learned about his high cholesterol levels that cropped up during his stint as an NSF.

Mr Liu’s cause of death was said to be heart congestion.

Authorities expedited relatives’ arrival from Malaysia

Despite the family’s tragic loss, Mr Huang told Lianhe Zaobao that they are not blaming anybody. Rather, they only wish to know the investigation results soon.

He also urged the authorities to identify individuals who may not be suitable for high-interval training, to prevent similar tragedies.

Since the late Mr Liu’s mother and sister live in Johor, they reportedly received help to enter Singapore smoothly.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the bus company provided them with a special link to purchase their tickets as they initially struggled to book any.

SCDF and ICA officers also helped to expedite the family members’ arrival in Singapore.

A life gone too soon

The sudden passing of a young individual is always heartbreaking.

We hope the authorities will be able to get to the bottom of the incident and offer the victim’s family some closure. Hopefully, too, they can introduce measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Meanwhile, kudos to the ICA and SCDF for easing the family’s journey towards bidding their final goodbyes.

MS News offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

