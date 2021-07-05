Virtual Workouts Count Towards NSmen’s 10-Session Requirement

All operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) know the pains of having to take the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) every year.

Those that struggle to pass will have to take part in the NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme.

On Monday (5 Jul), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that the FIT programme will soon include virtual workouts.

With this added option, NSmen can fulfill most of their 10-session annual requirement right from the comfort of their homes.

60 to 75 minutes sessions

From next Monday (12 Jul), MINDEF will be adding virtual workouts to the NS FIT programme launched earlier in March.

FIT@Home sessions will be conducted over video-conferencing platforms with up to 45 participants each session.

During the sessions, at least 2 fitness trainers will be monitoring their performance and safety.

FIT@Home sessions are largely similar to other NS FIT programmes that include metabolic circuits and aerobic exercises.

Each session is 60 to 75 minutes long and will count towards the 10-session requirement.

NSmen are allowed to do up to 9 of their 10 required NS FIT sessions online. Another session would be the IPPT test that they need to take in-person, reported The Straits Times (ST).

NSmen can do virtual workouts anywhere

With virtual workouts, NSmen have the freedom to do the workout wherever it’s convenient.

MINDEF states that all they’ll need is a safe environment with at least 2m by 2m of space and a stable internet connection.

But to ensure their safety, participants would have to fill in declaration forms about their workout location, emergency contact, health status, and verify that their environment is free of hazards.

According to ST, NSmen will have to be in proper workout attire, including sports shoes.

The camera must also be enabled and participants fully visible at all times.

Throughout the session, instructors will check up on participants who will be asked to give a thumbs-up sign. Feedback will also be given about their performance.

Greater flexibility and convenience

According to MINDEF, NSmen can register for FIT@Home via the NS Portal from Wednesday (7 Jul).

There will be 2 sessions conducted every day from 12.30pm to 1.30pm as well as 6.30pm to 7.30pm, except Fridays.

The introduction of FIT@Home gives NSmen the choice to attend NS FIT sessions virtually or physically.

Previously, they had to attend NS FIT trainings physically at any of the 42 locations available such as Safra gyms or public parks.

In a press release, Head National Service Affairs Department Colonel Lim Han Yong said FIT@Home will complement the current activities available.

MINDEF hopes virtual workouts provide more flexibility and convenience for NSmen while ensuring training and safety standards are maintained.

The virtual option also means there will be minimal disruption to training, even if the Covid-19 situation worsens, reported ST.

Great way to continue training safely

Kudos to MINDEF for always being forward-looking and improving the current system for servicemen.

With the pandemic still ongoing, virtual workouts are a great way for NSmen to continue to train in a safe environment.

Plus, we’re sure NSmen will appreciate the added convenience this brings to them.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Defence Singapore on YouTube.