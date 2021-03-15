NSmen Who Fail IPPT Get To Take Part In New Activities Under NS FIT Programme

All National Servicemen who’ve completed their full-time portion (NSmen) are required to take the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) yearly, and those who do not pass will have to take part in remedial or preparatory training.

Source

On Monday (15 Mar), the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that come 1 Apr, these training programmes will be replaced with a new NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme.

This new programme allows NSmen to choose from 6 different activities to fulfil the 10 sessions required of them, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

NSmen can begin registering for FIT sessions through the NS portal on 25 Mar.

Have to fulfil 10 NS FIT sessions

On 1 Apr, IPPT preparatory and remedial training programmes will be streamlined into the NS FIT programme, MINDEF said in a statement on Monday (15 Mar).

Under NS Fit, NSmen who fail IPPT will have to complete 10 sessions which includes 1 IPPT attempt which the NSman can schedule.

If he passes before the completion of 10 sessions, he would not need to continue with the sessions.

Each session will last between 60 to 75 minutes, which allows NSmen to more easily fit them into their schedules.

A collaboration between SAF, Health Promotion Board (HPB), and Sport Singapore (SportSG), NS FIT hopes to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

NSmen can participate in new activities at 45 locations

To add to the flexibility of the programme, NSmen can take part in sessions at 45 locations islandwide, MINDEF said.

Source

At the moment, training locations are limited to parks, SAFRA gyms, and fitness conditioning centres (FCCs) at army camps.

Source

NS FIT will expand the list to include 3 upcoming ActiveSG gyms and 29 locations under HPB’s Quick HIIT banner.

Gym sessions will be individually customised

SAFRA gym sessions will be individually customised. If an NSman chooses to attend NS Fit at a particular SAFRA gym, he will have to do all 10 sessions there.

Meanwhile, HIIT sessions will be similar to circuit sessions at FCCs, consisting of aerobic threshold, weight loss, sports, and IPPT-specific exercises.

Programme plans for ActiveSG gyms at Bedok, Jurong East and Tampines will be unveiled further down the line.

From June, Home Team NSmen will also adopt the NS FIT programme.

They will be able to take part in sessions at Home Team premises, HomeTeamNS clubhouses, and ActiveSG gyms.

Greater convenience and flexibility

A trial for NS FIT was conducted from 2018 to 2019 with 250 NSmen.

Participants expressed that this new programme offers greater convenience and flexibility, allowing fitness to be integrated into their lifestyles.

Some also cited that being able to plan the sessions around their schedule is a huge advantage.

Also, under NS FIT, friends and family of NSmen can also participate alongside them in Quick HIIT sessions.

Those interested can book a slot via HPB’s Healthy 365 mobile app.

Glad SAF is constantly improving system

We’re glad the SAF is constantly taking steps to improve the current system.

After all, ensuring the fitness and health of our operationally ready servicemen is paramount.

And we’re sure the time-strapped NSmen will greatly appreciate the added convenience that this programme brings, not to mention being able to participate with family and friends.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.