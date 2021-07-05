Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 13 new Covid-19 cases today (5 Jul). This brings the national tally to 62,630.

Among them are:

6 locally transmitted cases

7 imported cases

2 of the local infections are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 7 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

5 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 2 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

More updates on the local Covid-19 situation will be released tonight.

1 locally transmitted case on 4 Jul

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore reported 11 new Covid-19 cases in total, with only 1 locally transmitted infection. The other 10 cases were imported.

Here’s how these numbers compare with previous daily figures in the last 30 days.

Source

Progress is promising, as the number of new community cases has dropped to 26 cases in the past week, compared to 95 in the week before.

The same goes for unlinked cases. While we recorded 17 cases in the week before, the number has now dropped to 2 cases in the past week.

2 clusters closed, 24 remain

MOH has also closed 2 Covid-19 clusters – linked to Case 63,931 and Tektronix – after having no new cases linked to them in the last 28 days.

24 active clusters remain in Singapore.

Follow safe management measures & stay safe

The spread of the Delta variant in 98 countries is deeply concerning. As countries are fighting around the clock to ramp up vaccination efforts, we mustn’t rely on jabs alone to get us out of the woods.

We still have to wear our masks and practise safe distancing when we’re out. And above all, ensure we practise good personal hygiene.

