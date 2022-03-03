25-Year-Old NSman Passes Away After NS Fit Workout On 2 Mar

Since its inception in 2021, NS FIT has been a popular ‘alternative’ for NSmen to complete their IPPT commitments.

On Wednesday (2 Mar), however, a 25-year-old NSman who was participating in a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session as part of his NS FIT programme collapsed and subsequently passed away.

In light of the tragedy, all Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) HIIT sessions will be suspended till Sunday (6 Mar).

NSman passes away after NS FIT workout at West Coast Park

According to a joint statement by HPB and MINDEF, the NSman collapsed while taking part in a HIIT session by HPB, as part of his NS FIT programme.

The session took place at West Coast Park on Wednesday (2 Mar).

After warming up, the 25-year-old reportedly collapsed at about 7.38pm, at the start of the main exercise. On-site trainers immediately attended to him, performing CPR and AED.

SCDF was alerted to the incident about 3 minutes later and arrived at the scene soon after.

At about 7.55pm, paramedics conveyed the NSman to National University Hospital (NUH) via ambulance. They continued their resuscitative efforts throughout the journey.

Sadly, the youth was pronounced dead at 9.21pm — about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

All HPB Quick HIIT sessions suspended till 6 Mar

In light of the incident, all HPB Quick HIIT sessions will be suspended till 6 Mar 2022.

During this period, the relevant authorities will be conducting investigations and reviewing prevailing safety practices.

Ending the statement, HPB, MINDEF and SAF took the opportunity to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased.

Condolences to the family of the deceased

Every service-related death is one too many, let alone one that involves an individual of such a young age.

While investigations are ongoing, we advise all members of the public to avoid speculating.

MS News extends our condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

