NUS Cinnamon College Student Passes Away On 12 Feb

Yesterday (12 Feb), the National University of Singapore (NUS) sent an e-mail to students, notifying them about the death of a student.

The student had reportedly fallen from height at Cinnamon College.

The university is in touch with the deceased’s family and friends to provide support and assistance during this difficult time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

NUS Cinnamon College student pronounced dead at the scene

In the e-mail seen by MS News, students were informed of the passing of a student on 12 Feb morning.

The international student was a first-year business student and resident at Cinnamon College. NUS Business School learnt that the student had fallen from height at the college.

Responding to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they received a call for assistance at 22 College Avenue East on 12 Feb at 5.50am.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. Police are now investigating.

University providing support to family & friends of deceased

NUS students were urged not to speculate or share unverified information on the matter out of respect and privacy of the deceased’s family.

The university was also in touch with the family and friends of the student to provide support and assistance.

Students, staff, and faculty were informed of the various support and counselling avenues available to them during this difficult time.

Another message supposedly sent to Cinnamon College residents was posted to Reddit and HardwareZone.

It indicated that the residential team has spoken to a few of the deceased’s neighbours and close friends to provide support.

Counsellors are currently on stand-by to talk to any student affected by the incident.

Condolences to the students’ loved ones

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

The sudden passing of a young life has sent shockwaves through the NUS community.

Hopefully, investigations will provide answers and give the family and friends of the student some closure.

If you’re an NUS student and currently facing struggles, you can seek help through NUS’ counselling services.

