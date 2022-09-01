OCBC Plus! Card To Be Discontinued From 1 Feb 2023, Existing Customers Will Get Replacements

OCBC & NTUC Plus! Card Only Valid For Use Till 31 Jan 2023

Those of us who are adulting or who often accompany our parents on grocery trips at FairPrice may have used the NTUC and/or OCBC Plus! card before.

The card entitles users to Linkpoints, discounts, and rebates on purchases at FairPrice, Unity and Warehouse Club stores.

Sadly, those perks will be coming to an end come 1 Feb 2023, when OCBC officially phases the card out.

Existing customers need not worry, however, as the bank will ensure that the transition will be smooth.

NTUC and/or OCBC Plus! card to be phased out from 1 Feb 2023

In a notice on its website, OCBC announced that it will be phasing out the NTUC and OCBC Plus! credit and debit cards from 1 Feb 2023.

According to a more detailed FAQ, the discontinuation will coincide with the end of the NTUC Plus! partnership with OCBC Bank on 31 Jan 2023.

Till then, customers can continue to use their existing cards, unless they’ve activated the alternative card that the bank has provided. Customers should also note that they can only access their NTUC and/or OCBC Plus! card balances within the same timeframe.

OCBC will be providing existing customers with an alternative OCBC 365 credit and/or debit card from 7 Sep 2022, as long as their account “remains in good standing”. They may also offer an alternative bank account.

The bank will likewise convert NTUC-OCBC Starter accounts and/or Plus! Savings accounts to OCBC accounts automatically from 1 Oct 2022.

Banking account numbers will not change, hence, existing GIRO arrangements will not be affected.

Linkpoints will remain intact

Customers who often use the cards for grocery shopping at FairPrice need not worry as the Linkpoints they’ve earned will not disappear.

To continue accessing them, they can adopt any of these three methods:

Connect their Link account to the FairPrice app

Apply for a physical Link card here

Continue using Plus! cards till 31 Jan, after which they must try the above options

OCBC assures customers that all their existing Linkpoints are stored in their Link Membership accounts.

Those who need more info about the changes may read the extensive FAQs here. Otherwise, you may consider getting in touch with the bank directly for further queries.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.