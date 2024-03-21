All-white Snoopy Omega-Swatch watch will be available in S’pore from 26 March

Snoopy Omega-Swatch watch available in March for S$430

Omega and Swatch are back in the game with their latest product — the Snoopy MoonSwatch.

The latest collaboration, named ‘Mission to the Moonphase’, features an all-white timepiece with moon phase displays.

The timepiece also features the cartoon dog Snoopy — NASA’s safety ambassador since the 1960s.

According to Swatch, the watch is set to retail at S$430.

Snoopy Omega-Swatch has all-white colour scheme to reference full moon

The Snoopy Omega-Swatch is the first of its kind with several unique features, including a Bioceramic case with a silk matte finish.

The all-white colour scheme was designed to reference the colour of the full moon, in line with the collaboration’s moon theme.

When the watch strikes 2 o’clock, a hidden quote from a Snoopy comic strip can be seen under ultraviolet (UV) light.

“I can’t sleep without a night light!” the quote reads.

The watch comes equipped with a moon phase indicator, designed to accurately depict all eight real-life phases of the moon.

The timepiece also has a cartoon moon on its caseback, imprinted with a Snoopy paw print.

Features Snoopy, AKA NASA’s safety ambassador

According to Swatch, Snoopy has been NASA’s safety ambassador since the 1960s.

In fact, the US space agency honours its individuals and organisations for outstanding achievements through the Silver Snoopy Award.

The award was given to Omega in 1970 for its role in the history of space exploration.

The Mission to the Moonphase timepiece will land in Swatch’s stores at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard next Tuesday (26 March) for S$430.

