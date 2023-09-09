Onan Road Karipap Sees 1.5-Hour Queue After Announcing Closure, Customers Buy Pastries One Last Time

Onan Road Karipap Sees 1.5-Hour Queue Ahead Of Closure On 10 Sep

Earlier this week, the legendary Onan Road Karipap (ORK) — famed for its flaky curry puff pastries — announced its imminent closure after 80 years.

Perhaps due to the sudden nature of the announcement, the store in Geylang Serai has seen a long line of customers in recent days.

Some customers even had to wait up to 1.5 hours to have a taste of ORK’s signature pastries before it closed for good.

Long queue at Onan Road Karipap ahead of shop’s closure

ORK saw a long line of customers mere hours after the shop’s announcement on 7 Sep.

When folks from Berita Harian headed down to the stall the same afternoon of the announcement, there were about 30 customers in line.

Among those in line were two siblings in their 50s who had queued for nearly 1.5 hours before it came their turn.

When asked about their dedication, the pair shared that they’ve patronised the store for the past five decades.

They reportedly bought 40 pieces of curry puffs and plan on distributing them to family members.

Other customers were much luckier, spending about an hour in the queue.

Many customers grew up eating pastries from Onan Road Karipap

Speaking to 8days.sg, a number of customers shared that they grew up eating ORK’s pastries.

Some even described the pastries as their parents’ way of expressing love.

Staff from ORK were also seen handing out refreshments to those in line, perhaps to help customers deal with the heat of late.

Legendary cuff puff shop closing after 80 years

ORK made the sudden announcement on Thursday (7 Sep), informing customers that they will be shuttering on Sunday (10 Sep).

Having been in business for more than 80 years, folks from ORK said it’s “heartbreaking” for them to announce the closure.

They took the opportunity to urge the public to respect their decision and not to enquire about the reasons behind the move.

