Onan Road Karipap Closing After More Than 80 Years, Last Day On 10 Sep

Onan Road Karipap Open Since 1942 Announces Closure

Singapore is a food paradise for many but over the years, only a few restaurants and stores have managed to achieve that ‘legendary’ status.

Onan Road Karipap is one of those rare places that has built a reputation for itself in the community.

Unfortunately, their era will soon come to an end as they’ve just announced that they’ll be shutting their doors for good.

The announcement of their closure comes after over 80 years of business.

Calls decision to close ‘heartbreaking’

Onan Road Karipap announced the news today (7 Sep) through their social media channels.

In their Facebook post, they said that they will cease operations by Sunday (10 Sep).

They made the announcement “with great regret and sadness”, and understandably so, since the shop has been open since 1942.

The store then shared that many of their family members and workers have poured their sweat and tears into the business.

As such, they said that announcing the closure was heartbreaking.

“We would also like the public to respect our decision on this sudden move and not enquire on the reasons for closure,” wrote the bakery.

Customers bemoan loss of legendary store

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has since gone viral with over 800 shares and 200 comments.

Those in the comments section were mainly the store’s loyal customers over the years.

One regular described the store as “legendary”, saying that it was their go-to shop for an assortment of confectionaries from curry puffs to kaya.

Though they were disappointed that the store was closing, they thanked them for the “yummy food” over the years.

Meanwhile, another loyal fan said that the store has always been their “only choice” even though others kept recommending different vendors.

True to what they said, Onan Road Karipap touched the lives of many in the community — with one ex-staff coming forth in the comments.

They shared that they had worked at the store as a schoolboy. This was way back in 1972.

Though the closure comes as sad news for many, there’s little doubt that the store will continue to be remembered in time to come.

Also read: Balestier Prawn Noodle Stall Closing After 60 Years, Last Day Of Operations On 13 July



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.