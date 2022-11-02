One Punggol Hawker Centre Opens With 700 Seats, 34 Stalls & Robot Kopi Maker

One Punggol Hawker Centre Officially Opens On 31 Oct

With many new HDB flats and young families setting up their homes, Punggol has become a buzzing hub in need of amenities to cater to its residents.

Now, there are more makan options in the vicinity thanks to the One Punggol Hawker Centre which officially opened to the public on Monday (31 Oct).

Boasting over 34 stalls and 700 seats, the fairly large space offers a wide variety of food for hungry visitors.

One Punggol Hawker Centre opens to the public

In a Facebook post on Monday (31 Oct), Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Janil Puthucheary shared about the opening of the new hawker centre at One Punggol.

He included several photos of him trying out food from some of the stalls which had already opened. He also disclaimed that more stalls will be opening soon.

Interestingly, one picture showed what appears to be a robot arm pulling kopi in traditional metal pitchers.

If that’s anything to go by, you can probably expect your kopi orders to be made by the cool contraption instead of the usual hawker uncles and aunties. Let’s just hope the drinks will still be as kaw.

Hawker centre has 34 stalls & 700 seats

In a separate post, the admin of the Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food! Facebook group Mr Philip Lim wrote that there are a total of 34 stalls including “Tuck Shop” by Timbre + Hawkers, which sells drinks and snacks.

Other stalls reportedly serve a wide range of cuisines like Western, Japanese and Korean. You may see Mr Lim’s post to view a list of stalls that are already in operation.

Shortly after the opening, some stalls began seeing long queues, including the famous Eng Kee Chicken Wings.

Another seemingly popular stall was No. 25 Minced Meat Noodle, which saw a long line of eager customers waiting to order.

With plenty of seats and countless menus to try, you’d probably want to head down soon for a meal. Here’s how to get there:



One Punggol Hawker Centre

Address: 1 Punggol Drive, Singapore 828629

Opening hours: 7am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT/LRT: Punggol/Sam Kee Stations

More options for foodies in the NorthEast

Being a fairly young neighbourhood, Punggol may lack the rich variety of good food that other places boast.

But now with the new hawker centre, foodies in the area as well as from across Singapore will surely be excited to try what One Punggol has to offer.

Who knows, NorthEasties could convince their friends to come over to their side of the island more often for meals together.

Featured image adapted from Philip Lim on Facebook and Janil Puthucheary on Facebook.