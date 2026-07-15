Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung takes leave until 23 July to spend time with family, will miss 2 Meet-the-People Sessions

Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung announces leave until 23 July, volunteers will run MPS in the meantime

Earlier today (15 July), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung announced that he would be on leave until 23 July.

Although he will be missing two Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) during this period, they will still run as scheduled.

Volunteers will cover MPS while Ong Ye Kung goes on leave

Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, stated that he would be on personal leave from 15 to 23 July, a period of nine days.

He added that he would spend this time with his family.

The Sembawang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) will thus miss the MPS on 15 July, as well as on 22 July. However, his team will still run the sessions as scheduled.

“Our volunteers will be on site to assist residents with their enquiries and appeal,” Mr Ong wrote.

Alternatively, residents can email him at ongyekung@gmail.com for a follow-up.

Netizens wish MP a good break

In the comments section of his post, netizens thanked Mr Ong for his work in Sembawang and wished him a good break with his family.

Several days ago, Mr Ong revealed that he had been sacrificing sleep to catch the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Sembawang MP has been a football fan since childhood, supporting “struggling EPL team” Manchester United.

Hopefully, he can get to enjoy the final few matches now.

Also read: Koh Poh Koon resigns as Senior Minister of State due to ‘family reasons’, remains as Tampines GRC MP

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Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and Facebook.