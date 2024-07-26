Ong Ye Kung designs otter T-shirt for charity, orders open until 31 Aug

Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung designs otter T-shirt for charity

Everyone knows that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is a talented guitarist, but he’s not the only local politician with a creative streak.

On Friday (26 July), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Instagram to share that he has designed a T-shirt to raise funds for charity.

The red tee features a charming illustration of an otter family of four, hand-drawn by Mr Ong himself.

Proceeds will go to the Community Development & Welfare Fund (CDWF) to support lower-income residents in Sembawang Central.

‘Otterly creative’: Netizens loved similar otter T-shirt he wore at NDP last year

In his post, Mr Ong shared that he wore another otter-themed shirt, which he also designed, during last year’s National Day Parade (NDP).

The adorable design generated a lot of buzz, with many people asking if they could buy the T-shirt for themselves.

Due to the high demand, Mr Ong collaborated with local fashion brand Ying The Label to produce 500 of the shirts last year, with proceeds going to support disadvantaged residents in Sembawang.

Brings back initiative to help low-income individuals

This year, Mr Ong is continuing his initiative with a new design.

Sticking with his otter theme, he has created another T-shirt, which he called “Otter T-shirt v2.0”.

This version features the animals prominently centred and enlarged.

The new design has been a hit, with Mr Ong’s post racking up over 2,000 likes in just five hours.

Many praised the Health Minister for both his artistic skills and his charitable effort.

One even encouraged him to join UOB’s Painting of the Year competition, to which Mr Ong responded with a cheeky emoji.

Each T-shirt is priced at S$15.90, and orders are open until 31 August.

For more details and to snag one of these otter-ly adorable tees, visit EMC & Co’s website.

