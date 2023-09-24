Ong Ye Kung Works As Pharmacist For A Day, Surprises Patient At Counter

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung Serves Patients As A Pharmacist For A Day

As proven during the pandemic, our healthcare workers play a vital role in maintaining the safety of our community.

This includes pharmacies, without which we would be at a loss when assessing the medication required for treating ailments and diseases.

To highlight their duties in keeping us healthy, Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung tried stepping into the shoes of a pharmacist for a day.

He did this in conjunction with World Pharmacists Day as he shared the job’s demands throughout the video.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung works as pharmacist for a day at SGH

In a TikTok video on 22 Sep, Mr Ong donned a white coat, ready to start his day as a pharmacist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

It definitely surprised a customer receiving his medication at the counter, who exclaimed, “Eh, sir!”

Mr Ong then introduced SGH senior clinical pharmacist, Vivian Tan, who later guided him on what to do.

Upon the arrival of his first patient, Mr Ong started his duties by checking his allergies, medical history, and the appropriateness of the medication for him.

He then looked for the medication from the shelves in the clinic before packing them.

Mr Ong also checked the expiry dates to ensure the medication prescribed was still effective.

“In many of our pharmacies, all this picking is automated,” he added. “But here I’m trying to experience being a pharmacist, so I’m doing it manually.”

Netizens curious to know what Mr Ong will try out next

After finally ensuring the medication was correct, he passed it over to the patient before counselling him on its usage.

“A pharmacist’s job is a really important part of an entire hospital’s operation,” Mr Ong said. “In fact, [Tan’s] job goes well beyond this dispensary.”

Tan then interjected to share that pharmacists must also work in multidisciplinary teams to manage their patients holistically and comprehensively.

Many appreciated Mr Ong’s efforts in the video, praising him for understanding the job scope of a pharmacist.

Others also commended him for being active on the ground and taking the time to assist the pharmacy.

In addition, some wanted to know which profession Mr Ong might be stepping into the shoes of next.

Hopefully, Mr Ong’s educational video will go a long way towards shedding some light on the admittedly difficult task pharmacists often have.

Featured image adapted from @ongyekung on TikTok.