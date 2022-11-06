PM Lee Says Opposition Parties Mustn’t ‘Disappear’ When Tough Issues Like 377A Surface

PM Lee Urges Opposition Parties To Address Tough Issues Like 377A

PM Lee Hsien Loong has said opposition parties are missing in action when it comes to tackling challenging issues in Singapore.

Speaking at the biennial People’s Action Party (PAP) conference, he noted that much of the opposition tended to “lie low and disappear” when it came to addressing these topics in the country, such as 377A.

Some of these politicians also tended to target opposing groups and manipulate their emotions, something to which voters must not be susceptible.

PM Lee calls for opposition to address tough issues

During his speech at the conference on 6 Nov, PM Lee noted that the opposition was often “missing in action” regarding spiky issues.

The repeal of 377A was one such topic that the opposition had failed to weigh in on.

Conversely, the government addressed it by conducting assessments, weighing arguments, and working out the right way forward to the best of their judgement.

For instance, ministers Edwin Tong, K Shanmugam and others spent months hearing out different groups of citizens.

They listened carefully, they explained patiently, and they got all sides to accept that on such an issue, everyone has to give and take. No group can get everything it wants.

PM Lee pointed out that the opposition had not yet addressed their stance on 377A.

“Now, where is the opposition on S377A?” he asked, adding that they have not offered any support or criticism of the government’s approach.

“The opposition is missing in action,” PM Lee continued.

They have said nothing so far. They refuse even to say whether they have a party position, or if they will lift the whip on MPs when Parliament votes on the amendments, which is going to be done at the end of this month.

Necessary for opposition to be present for governing Singapore

The opposition’s disappearance on spiky issues is due to their tendency to avoid displeasing anyone. However, such parties cannot govern Singapore, PM Lee said.

“Governing Singapore is a serious business,” he added. So too, is acting as the opposition, especially if they are to win more seats in Parliament.

“You can’t lie low and disappear when it suits you,” he noted.

And when the opposition does that, it calls into question their fitness for Parliament, let alone to govern.

However, the biggest “sin” is when politicians and parties stir up resentment for political advantage.

PM Lee stated that several of them often pit residents against foreigners, citizens against permanent residents and other such conflicting groups.

“Sometimes they veer into racist territory,” he said. “They talk about a certain trade agreement, but actually, they are talking about a certain race.”

He added that they are not attempting to obtain information or tackle presiding issues. Instead, they deliberately exacerbate existing tensions to win votes.

Singaporeans, while not naive, may not be immune to such rhetoric. This is especially so during current tough times, with many under pressure.

“We have seen what happens elsewhere when divisive politics hold sway and unscrupulous politicians gain support, sometimes get into government,” he added.

“We have got to get Singaporeans to… stand with the PAP, prevent divisive politics from taking hold here.”

