25-Year-Old Orang Asli Man Dies After Alleged Tiger Attack In M’sia Forest

Orang Asli Man Reportedly Dies After Being Mauled By A Tiger

While Singapore is home to some forms of wildlife, most of them can be pretty harmless.

In the forests of Malaysia, however, a 25-year-old Orang Asli man lost his life after presumably getting mauled by a wild tiger.

The man had gone fishing on Tuesday (3 Oct) and failed to return home.

Villagers found his body a day after — with scratches on his head and one of his legs missing.

Villagers find body with scratches & missing leg

The incident occurred in the forests of Pos Pasik in Kelantan, Malaysia, reported Bernama.

On 3 Oct, Pisie Amud left his home in Kampung Sugi to go fishing.

When he didn’t return, some villagers called a search for him — only to come across a morbid sight.

They found a motorcycle, camping equipment and tiger footprints along the hills around Kampung Perwer.

The trail led them to the body of Pisie Amud, who was unfortunately deceased with animal scratch marks on his head.

Additionally, one of his legs was reportedly missing.

Gua Musang OCPD Supt Sik Choon Foo said that the villagers discovered the body on Wednesday (4 Oct) evening.

One of the villagers in the rescue team, Mohd Sani Nahtiman, told Bernama that 20 villagers kept close watch over the body since 9pm that day.

He alleged that the tiger returned at 4am but the villagers managed to chase it away by setting off firecrackers and making loud noises.

Police retrieve body of Orang Asli mauled by tiger

As it turns out, the journey to the village takes the local police about two to three hours.

The duration also depends on the weather conditions.

Thankfully, the villagers were able to watch over the deceased’s body until help arrived.

The police mounted an operation to bring the body to safety on Thursday (5 Oct) morning.

“Police have gone to the location to retrieve the body and send it to the hospital,” said OCPD Supt Sik Choon Foo.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Malay Mail. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.