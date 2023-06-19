Tourists Find Orangutan Washing Hands & Drinking Sprite In Their House In Indonesia

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Orangutan Breaks Into House In Indonesia, Washes Hands & Drinks Sprite

When travelling, it is always a good idea to secure all entry points to your accommodation. A group of tourists in Indonesia learnt this the funny way — they woke up to an orangutan in the house they were staying in.

Besides exploring the house with its baby slung over its shoulder, the ape even washed its hands with soap before helping itself to some soft drinks.

One of the travellers took to TikTok to share the hilarious incident in a series of videos.

Orangutan washes hands with soap after breaking into house in Indonesia

The first video shows the orangutan and its baby next to an open door. The tourist behind the camera explained that they’d woken up to this bizarre sight in their home.

Cutting to the bathroom, the orangutan then appears to wash its hands with some soap it found in an orange pail.

At this point, the group appears amused and could not believe their eyes. The tourist behind the camera exclaims, “It’s washing its hands with that soap!”

Then, his companions laugh in disbelief and take videos of their own.

Took three fizzy beverages from fridge & proceeds to drink Sprite

The orangutan then somehow finds its way to a fridge containing bottles of soft drinks. It then helps itself to not one, but three drinks.

The drinks appear to be a Fanta Cherry, a Cola, and a Sprite.

Even crazier, the orangutan then takes a seat next to the bannister, cracks open the Sprite and proceeds to enjoy its chilled beverage.

Wiped the floor with tourist’s boxers & soap

A second video follows up on the shenanigans of the orangutan in the tourists’ house.

This time, it apparently wipes the floor at the doorway with some soap and a pair of a tourist’s briefs.

“Oh, give me back my pants, man!” someone can be heard saying in the video.

This hysterical incident serves as a timely reminder for all to secure their doors and windows, especially when living abroad.

Fortunately, this intruder seems to be a benign one and is not bothered with anything but hygiene and fizzy drinks. But, you can still never be too careful.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.