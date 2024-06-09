Orchard Gateway Dumpling Festival cancelled as it had no permit, SFA probing food poisoning reports

No permit application received for Orchard Gateway Dumpling Festival: SFA

A Dumpling Festival that took place at Orchard Gateway mall did not have the necessary permit to operate, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

As a result, the event has now been cancelled.

SFA is also investigating reports of food poisoning cases linked to food sold at the fair.

Orchard Gateway Dumpling Festival was from 3-9 June

According to a tip-off from an MS News reader who requested to remain anonymous, the Dumpling Festival was supposed to be held at Orchard Gateway mall in Somerset from Monday (3 June) to Sunday (9 June).

Screenshots of now-deleted posts on Orchard Gateway’s Instagram account showed that the event was held in Basement 1 of the mall, next to Scarlett Supermarket.

It sold products from a total of seven stalls, it said.

Food hygiene practices not followed, source claims

However, the source alleged that food poisoning cases had ensued from the event.

They also claimed that personnel didn’t follow proper food hygiene practices. For example, food was allegedly handled without gloves and dumplings were steamed on-site.

Food handlers also didn’t possess food hygiene certificates, and food expiry dates were not indicated, the source added.

To substantiate the claims, they attached a screenshot of an email purportedly from SFA, which said SFA officers inspected the Dumpling Festival based on feedback.

The fair was found to have been operating without a valid SFA permit and ceased operations on Tuesday (4 June), the email read.

Orchard Gateway Dumpling Festival shut down by SFA

In response to queries from MS News, SFA confirmed that it had not received an application for a temporary fair permit for the Orchard Gateway Dumpling Festival.

SFA thus took enforcement action on the fair, it said, adding:

The event organiser has since ceased operations.

SFA is also conducting investigations into reports of food poisoning after food purchased from the fair was consumed.

Temporary fairs must obtain SFA permit

SFA reminded the public that operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA.

The permit must be applied for at least two weeks before the fair is supposed to start.

This is so that SFA can ensure the operators have complied with food safety measures, SFA said.

The individual food and beverage stalls in the fair must also be licensed by SFA. That means their food handlers must have passed Food Safety Course Level 1, SFA added.

