Orchard Road Beads Uncle Passes Away At 80, S’poreans Say He Will Be Missed

Walking along Orchard Road, locals and tourists alike are treated to buskers and various other performers putting on a show for them.

Many will remember the iconic beads uncle who, in the past, was often seen with chains of beads swinging around his neck or waist.

Sadly, the uncle, Mr Oh Ow Kee, passed away on Sunday (5 Jun) at the age of 80.

When the news was shared on TikTok, Singaporeans mourned the loss of the performer and said he will be missed.

Passed away on 5 Jun

Last January, a now-deleted TikTok video alleged that Uncle Oh had passed away.

He later came out to clarify that he is very much alive and well, reported Lianhe Wanbao back then. However, he did suffer a health scare and had to be hospitalised.

Unfortunately, this time the news is real.

An obituary referring to Uncle Oh as the “Orchard Road ‘Busking Uncle'” states that he passed away on 5 Jun at the age of 80.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, and eight grandchildren.

Beads uncle loved performing along Orchard Road

Uncle Oh’s wife, Madam Hew Lin Yin, told Shin Min Daily News that a friend gave her the iconic wooden beads as a gift from China 20 years ago.

Originally, her friend wanted to teach her how to use it as a way to keep fit. Madam Hew then asked her husband to come along and practise with her.

According to Madam Hew, it is actually harder for men to learn how to do it, but not only did Uncle Oh successfully master it, he became a pro.

The 77-year-old said her husband managed to swing the beads all over his body and could even swing three chains at once.

In the early days, the couple would go out to practise swinging the beads together. Madam Hew fondly recalled singing along as she swung the beads around like a hula hoop.

After their grandson was born, Madam Hew turned her attention to taking care of him. It was then that Uncle Oh took to the streets and started performing.

Madam Hew shared that her husband was someone who loved socialising, chatting, and exercising. But most of all, he loved performing along Orchard Road.

Remained jovial in his last days

Uncle Oh started performing less after being diagnosed with dementia back in 2020.

When Covid-19 hit Singapore, he had to completely stop performing at Orchard Road, which he used to do at least three times a week.

Madam Hew revealed that this was very hard on him. His health deteriorated and he also suffered from depression.

On Sunday (5 Jun), Madam Hew returned from her morning exercise, hoping to have breakfast with her husband. However, she could not find him.

The police later informed her that he had passed away, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Madam Hew said that Uncle Oh loved hula hooping with his beads.

Although his last days were hard, having suffered from depression, he still loved to joke around and would say something cheerful to her after going for his morning run.

Singaporeans will miss Uncle Oh dearly

On Tuesday (7 Jun), a TikToker shared a video featuring his obituary in the newspaper.

In the caption, they wrote, “RIP Mr Oh, thanks for the great memories.”

Seeing this, netizens flocked to the comments section, thanking Uncle Oh for the entertainment and fond memories he had given them.

Many recall watching him perform and said he will be dearly missed.

This netizen pointed out sadly that Singapore has lost a “treasure and a legend”.

May he rest in peace

Uncle Oh has left a deep impression on many Singaporeans and tourists who visited Orchard Road over the years.

He will always be remembered as an iconic performer who left an indelible mark on the street performance scene here.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. May he rest in peace.

