Adorable Otters Visit Orchard Hotel & Inspire Otter- Themed Rooms For Families

With their playful and otter-ly adorable antics, Singaporeans have embraced otters as our nation’s unofficial mascot.

Fortunately for nature lovers, these adorable creatures have been making more frequent appearances in Singapore.

On a recent occasion, they even paid a visit to our famous shopping district and roamed about Orchard Hotel.

Paying tribute to these beloved creatures, Orchard Hotel has launched otter-themed rooms that are perfect for family staycations with the ‘lil ones.

Otters visit Orchard Hotel for ‘staycation’

While otters are often spotted in their natural habitat at nature parks and riversides, they have also been known to venture into our urban areas too.

A whole family of otters even visited Orchard Hotel for a ‘staycation’.

Seen scurrying across the hotel’s entrance, these furry creatures seemed to be having quite the field day checking out the vicinity.

Otter staycation package has plushies and tepee tent

Inspired by the otter family’s rare visit, Orchard Hotel has recently launched otter-themed rooms named Otter Family Christmas Adventure.

Ideal for families with young children, these premier rooms feature a tepee tent, otter plushies, and other kids’ amenities.

To kick start your family staycations, kids will even receive an otter plushie with a Christmas hat when they reach the hotel.

There will also be a slew of fun activities for the whole family. Find-an-Otter, for one, will bring visitors around the hotel in search of the adorable creatures.

They can even bring home an otter keychain by sharing photos and videos on social media with the #OrchardOtters hashtag.

Orchard Hotel staycation at $498/night

This unique staycay experience at Orchard Hotel is sure to make for a memorable celebration during the festive period.

For now, Orchard Hotel is offering this package – originally worth $1,018 – at just $498 per night. This includes

Breakfast for up to 2 adults and 2 children

$100 F&B credit

Kids’ welcome kit and otter plush toys

Christmas goodies

Otter merchandise

Not to mention that you’ll also be contributing to a worthy cause. For every package purchased this Christmas, $20 will go towards The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund for needy kids and youths.

The Otter Adventure staycation package will also be available at M Social Hotel and other hotels under Millennium Hotels and Resorts Groups in time to come.

Use your SingapoRediscover vouchers

Though most of us are likely to be ‘stuck’ in Singapore this holiday season, there’s no reason for us to be deprived of a family vacation altogether.

So if you’re looking for a staycation to spend your SingapoRediscover vouchers on for some family fun this end-of-year holidays, do consider Orchard Hotel’s adorable otter package.

Reservations can be made here from now till 24 Dec for stays in December.

All images courtesy of Millennium Hotels and Resorts.