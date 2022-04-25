Driver Outsmarts Tailgating Car At Yishun HDB Gantry By Inching Forward Slowly To Exit

Driver Outsmarts Tailgating Car By Exiting Very Slowly At Yishun HDB Gantry

Those who drive will no doubt be familiar with tailgating, a tactic often used by motorists hoping to evade parking fees to save costs.

Many of such offences have been captured on camera.

But one driver took it up a notch when he posted a ‘guide’ on how he outsmarted a tailgating car at a Yishun HDB gantry on Facebook.

He even posted a picture of the summons the tailgating car had received from the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and the Land Transport Authority.

Driver inches forward to outsmart tailgating car at Yishun

On Saturday (23 Apr), a driver detailed how he managed to troll, or outsmart, a tailgating car at an HDB gantry at a multi-storey car park at Yishun Street 51 that he had encountered at 8.51am.

In his three-step guide, the OP said to “observe any suspicious vehicle lurking near the exit gantry”.

First, the OP drove up to the gantry, seemingly as normal. The tailgating car, as seen in the video, follows suit behind him. Next, the OP inches forward a little, and so does the tailgating car.

The OP then moves with excruciating slowness, just barely inching ahead.

This is in line with what he recommended in Step 2, which was “After leaving the exit gantry arm, inch forward until the barrier starts to close”.

Indeed, as the OP moves through the gantry barrier, the white car couldn’t follow him in time.

Having successfully outsmarted the tailgating car, the OP breezes ahead, leaving the white car far behind.

As the OP says, “You have successfully trolled a tailgater”.

Netizens amused by the video

Many said the OP had done a good job of outsmarting the car behind him.

But some wondered if the OP had misunderstood the intention of the supposedly tailgating car.

Pay your parking fees as you rightly should

It can be tempting to cut corners when we spot a loophole in the system or find a shortcut.

While it is not clear if the white car was really trying to tailgate, it can be frustrating for drivers who frequently encounter motorists who try to evade paying for parking.

And if you can’t take action against them, you can troll them, like this OP did, in return.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.