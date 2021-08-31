15 Electric Taxis Take To The Streets On 30 Aug

Electric vehicles are slowly but surely getting adopted by the masses. No longer a concept of sci-fi movies, these cars run fully on electricity, without the use of any petrol.

In line with the trend, fully electric taxis will be taking off for the first time here on 30 Aug.

Formerly known as SMRT Taxis, Strides Taxi will be rolling out 15 of their 300 electric taxis.

Source

These taxis can cover 300km on a full charge and only require 40 minutes to charge to an 80% capacity.

Additionally, the move will see taxi drivers save up to $300 on energy costs a month.

All 300 electric taxis to be deployed by year-end

According to Strides Mobility, the rest of the 300 electric taxis will be deployed by the end of 2021.

The car model is the MG’s MG5 EV which is new to the Singaporean market.

These vehicles are capable of having a range of 300km on a full charge which is described as sufficient for all taxi drivers.

Moreover, when charging is required, drivers can seek out the 140 public fast chargers at 80 locations across the country.

Early adopters will enjoy free rental on the MG5 and unlimited charging

for the first 30 days, Strides Mobility said.

With just 40 minutes of charge time, these MG5 vehicles can reach an 80% capacity.

Electrical taxis can save around $300/month in energy costs

Compared to hybrid vehicles, electrical ones are more economical in the sense that they can save around $300 per month on energy costs.

As well as being good for the environment, drivers can look forward to enjoying free rental and unlimited charging if they adopt these vehicles early.

Source

As a parting statement, Strides highlighted that EVs can reduce carbon footprint by up to 10 tonnes in a year.

That means when Stride converts its entire fleet of taxis into fully electric vehicles, these reductions are estimated to go up to 20,000 tonnes a year.

Electric vehicles finally mainstream

After what seems like forever, we’re finally seeing electric vehicles coming into the mainstream here in Singapore.

With the infrastructure set up to support them, we hope that these taxis signal the start of more electrical vehicles on the road.

While we’re on Earth, we should do all we can to protect it for future generations. And reducing our carbon footprint can go a long way in doing that.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Strides Taxi on Facebook.