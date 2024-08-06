‘Distasteful act’: Police report made after Pandan Gardens National Day decoration gets vandalised

Pandan Gardens National Day decoration reads ‘SG 59 PORN’ after being vandalised

With just one small alteration, a National Day decoration unfortunately had a very different message for Pandan Gardens residents.

A TikTok video posted on Monday (5 Aug) showed that the display read “SG 59 PORN”.

Vandalised Pandan Gardens decoration should read ‘SG 59 PGRN’

Upon closer inspection, it appears that the decoration is made of many plastic roses arranged in the shape of a heart.

The white roses were supposed to spell out “SG 59 PGRN” — Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network.

However, one white rose was repositioned to change the “G” into an “O”.

Netizens amused by video

Several netizens reacted with amusement at the manipulation, with one revealing that this decoration was installed at Block 404 Pandan Gardens Road.

A few others saw the opportunity for the prank to be made worse — by changing the “59” to “69” instead.

Indeed, the potential for pranks is something the authorities might want to keep in mind when Singapore celebrates our 69th birthday in 10 years.

CC decries ‘distasteful act’

However, Ayer Rajah Community Club was not amused.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (6 Aug), Friends of Ayer Rajah decried the vandalism of the decoration as a “distasteful act”, saying,

The hard work and effort put in by the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network and residents have been marred.

A police report on the incident has been made and an investigation is underway, it added, urging members of the public to report suspicious activities to the authorities.

It encouraged residents to “stand together” and “celebrate our nation’s pride with resilience and positivity”, adding,

We will not let this act of vandalism dampen our spirits.

For good measure, it also shared a photo of what the decoration initially looked like.

Featured image adapted from @k3vinsingh on TikTok and Friends of Ayer Rajah on Facebook.