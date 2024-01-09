Baby Pangolin Clings To Mother’s Tail As She Crosses S’pore Road

Redditor Shares Video Of Cute Mother & Baby Pangolin Duo

Spotting one Sunda pangolin in the wild is a rare and amazing feat in itself.

But one Redditor recently hit the wildlife photographer’s lottery when they saw two of the endangered animals — and a mother-and-baby pair, at that.

They shared a short clip of the National Geographic-worthy sight on the r/singapore subreddit, delighting other netizens.

Baby pangolin clings to mother as she walks down road

On Tuesday (9 Jan), Reddit user u/prolix_verbosity posted a 15-second video of a Sunda pangolin casually strolling down an undisclosed street in Singapore.

Holding on to her scaly tail was a tiny baby, who appeared to be chilling and enjoying its ‘commute’.

We hope it gave its literal ‘Grab’ ride a five-star rating.

Redditor made sure pangolins got to safety

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that they took the video at around midnight on Tuesday (9 Jan).

They declined to reveal the exact location to protect the creatures from smugglers and poachers.

Although the OP had seen pangolins in the area before, there was something different and “completely unexpected” this time.

“What caught my eye was the strange outline and gait of the animal,” the OP recalled, adding that they thought the pangolin might’ve been injured at first.

However, upon closer inspection, they realised that the critter was carrying a baby on her tail and quickly whipped out their phone to take a video.

While there were hardly any vehicles on the road at the time, the OP was still concerned about the pangolins’ safety and kept an eye on them until they got to a safe spot.

When asked how they felt seeing such an incredible sight, the OP said they were “equal parts amused and amazed”.

“It felt quite surreal, to be honest!” they gushed. “It was late at night, with hardly a soul around, and there she was, just walking around with her baby on her tail like it was the most natural thing in the world.”

Redditors react to amazing sighting

The post drew a variety of reactions from Redditors, but many agreed that the scene was nothing short of squeal-worthy.

One user lamented that this is something that they’ll probably never get to witness in real life.

Well, some people simply have all the luck.

This netizen pointed out that it’s great to see endangered animals like the Sunda pangolin still surviving and thriving in Singapore.

Then there was the top comment, which cracked a punny joke about the baby pangolin and scales.

On a more serious note, here’s a reminder to keep the location of endangered animals a secret should you be fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of them in the future.

Also read: Workers Find Sunda Pangolin Resting Inside Metal Structure In Mandai, Gently Coax It Out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from u/prolix_verbosity on Reddit.

