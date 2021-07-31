Talkative Parrot Chats Up Stranger At Bedok North

When we think of parrots, we think of colourful birds that can mimic human speech. Since these fascinating creatures don’t often appear in the wild here, we may not have much experience with them.

However, one stranger had quite the peculiar encounter when he came across a talking parrot at Bedok North on Friday (30 Jul).

In a video on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, the parrot can be heard clearly saying “Hello”. Netizens who watched the clip ask if it could be someone’s pet and not a wild animal.

Blue & yellow parrot appears at Bedok North overhead bridge

On Friday (30 Jul), Facebook user Tiago shared his exciting encounter with a parrot. He claimed that he found the bird at an overhead bridge in Bedok North, near the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The bridge connects blocks 101 and 769 in Bedok North.

When Tiago was walking along the bridge, the blue and yellow macaw flew across his path and perched on a railing. It seemed totally unfazed by the camera filming its antics.

In the clip, a clear and audible “hello” can be heard, likely coming from the enthusiastic bird. You can watch the video in full here.

Netizens offer to help locate parrot’s origins

Netizens who watched the short clip were quick to ask if the parrot could be someone’s in pet, in which case, made them feel bad for the owner.

Not all the netizens were dejected though, with many offering suggestions on the origins of the lost parrot. One user even spotted a similar-looking macaw in Bedok North too.

Another user suggested that the parrot may actually be part of a larger group of pets that was last seen at East Coast Park.

Whether this is true remains to be seen, but if so, we hope the owner is on the lookout for their lost parrot.

Hopefully the parrot reunites with its owner

Considering how the parrot can easily fly away and escape capture, we’d imagine that hanging on to it before reuniting it with its owner would be difficult.

Should the parrot indeed have an owner, we hope that he or she will find some way to get their pet home safely soon.

We won’t know if the parrot will be able to survive on its own out there, so let’s hope it’ll find its way home.

