New Pasir Panjang Bus Depot Ready By 2029, Includes Multi-Storey Workers’ Quarters

New Pasir Panjang Bus Depot To Be Ready By 2029

Pasir Panjang will be welcoming a new bus depot on the site of the former Pasir Panjang Distripark.

Construction works for the new bus depot commence in 2024 and are expected to last until 2029.

The facility will sit on a four-hectare site once completed, which is about the size of five-and-a-half football fields.

It will also be able to house 550 buses and include a multi-storey workers’ quarters.

New bus depot will take over former Pasir Panjang Distripark site

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) expects construction works for the new bus depot to start in 2024.

It will be ready by 2029 and support buses operating in the south of the country.

The depot will take over the site formerly occupied by Pasir Panjang Distripark on Harbour Drive.

Once completed, it will span an area of four hectares — about the size of five-and-a-half football fields.

LTA called tender for unoccupied site on 10 Aug

Last Thursday (10 Aug), the LTA called a tender to build a bus depot on the Pasir Panjang site, which has been unoccupied since 2017.

The Singapore Food Agency previously identified the space as a possible option for a temporary distribution site should there be a disruption to our food supply.

However, they are now reviewing their plans once the site becomes unavailable in 2024, reported ST.

Currently, it appears that people who use the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal or workers in the area use the space around the vacant warehouse units for parking.

Will have 7-storey main building & workers’ quarters

The new Pasir Panjang Bus Depot will be made up of a seven-storey main building capable of housing 550 buses.

The compound will also have a multi-storey workers’ quarters and other supplementary buildings.

Facilities essential to daily operations will be available in the main building. These include chargers for electric buses, as well as amenities for bus repairs, maintenance, and parking.

Notably, the roof of the main building will also boast a solar photovoltaic panel system.

The LTA told ST that relevant public transport operators will take over the depot once it is ready for outfitting and preparatory works.

Since September 2016, the Government owns all public buses and their related infrastructure, such as depots.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook.