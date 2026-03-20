Passenger in Thailand calls out private-hire driver for bringing girlfriend along, netizens point out filthy car

Passenger in Thailand complains about private-hire driver bringing girlfriend along for ride

Getting a private-hire ride can sometimes be unpredictable, but one passenger in Thailand was completely caught off guard when they found a driver’s girlfriend sitting in the front seat.

Sharing their experience in a Facebook group for consumer awareness, they posted a photo showing the driver and his partner seated together.

The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 4,500 likes and 769 comments since 16 March.

Driver’s girlfriend rode shotgun

“This is the first time I’ve come across something like this,” they wrote. “Is this normal?”

They added that they were not comfortable with the arrangement.

“I usually get drivers with 4.9 or 5.0 ratings, so I already had a bad feeling when this driver showed up with a 4.6,” they said.

When the car arrived and they were about to get in, they realised the driver had brought his girlfriend along, seated in the front.

They remarked that if drivers wanted to bring their partners along, they should consider another job.

“Otherwise, let me split the fare with her,” they added.

The passenger ultimately cancelled the ride and booked another one instead.

Netizens also point out cleanliness concerns

One commenter sympathised with the passenger, sharing a similar experience during a long ride from Bangkok to Pattaya.

Some commenters, however, were more focused on the cleanliness of the car’s interior.

One said they didn’t mind the girlfriend, but found the condition of the vehicle unacceptable.

Others agreed with the passenger’s decision to cancel the ride and encouraged them to report the incident.

Also Read: TADA drivers to receive compensation if passengers cancel trip when driver is within 500m



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.