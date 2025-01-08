Passenger refuses seatbelt on M’sian plane, gets into shouting match with crew before getting escorted off

Passenger refuses to put on seatbelt on M’sian plane, gets into spat with crew

While flight attendants routinely have to assist passengers with peculiar requests, a line is drawn when it comes to safety.

One Batik Air passenger refused to buckle up aboard the plane before takeoff, prompting a flight attendant to put her foot down in a firm but respectful manner.

Unfortunately, the simple request escalated into an argument that went viral on TikTok earlier this week.

Flight attendant remained firm despite objections from passenger

The Malaysian aircraft flight attendant was presumably doing seat belt checks as part of the pre-flight safety routine when she spotted one of the passengers without her safety harness on.

She then approached the woman and asked her to put her seat belt on. The encounter quickly turned sour when the passenger accused the flight attendant of pointing a finger at her face.

As the clip began, the female passenger could be heard shouting at the flight attendant as other passengers listened in and recorded the confrontation.

“Stop yelling at me,” the flight attendant said.

“You’re pointing at my face!” the passenger shouted in response. The uncooperative continued ranting as the flight attendant attempted to shift the conversation back to wearing seat belts.

“This is for safety purposes, not just for you but also for your child,” the attendant said.

“I don’t care! I don’t listen to you,” the woman said as the clip ended.

Passenger gets escorted out

According to the OP, the woman was travelling with a child who didn’t want to wear a seat belt.

However, the flight attendant refused her request to forego the seat belt, which led to the conflict.

The shouting delayed the flight by approximately one hour, the OP said in a reply.

According to WeirdKaya, the airline eventually called airport authorities who escorted the disruptive passenger off the flight.

Cheers erupted throughout the cabin once the situation was resolved, but the passengers were not the only ones who expressed admiration for how the crew handled the situation.

One comment expressed admiration for the flight attendant’s fierceness.

Many expressed disbelief that the woman couldn’t even do something as simple as wearing a seatbelt.

Also read: 2 passengers get into fight on Scoot flight from China after landing at Changi Airport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fegiegie on TikTok.